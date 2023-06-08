We're getting a new Call of Duty game "this Fall," according to Geoff Keighley

We're getting a new Call of Duty game this Fall, according to Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley.

During Summer Game Fest 2023, we got our first look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Warzone season 4, however, what piqued a lot of people's interest was something host Geoff Keighley said right before showing off the new footage. "Well, there's a new Call of Duty coming this Fall along with Warzone Mobile," Keighley said, without revealing anything else about this upcoming title.

What kind of Call of Duty game we're in for is still a mystery right now, but we do know that Activision is calling it a "full premium release" - whatever that means. It's also been reported that this year's Call of Duty is reportedly a full game and an "extension" of Modern Warfare 2 however this was said in February so things may change by Fall 2023.

As for what we saw today, Summer Game Fest gave us our first glimpse at Vondel - the brand-new map coming to Warzone Season 4. As explained by Keighley, this "all-new urban playground" includes a medieval castle, a soccer stadium, and an abandoned zoo - I mean what else could you possibly want in Warzone?

We'll have to wait a little bit longer to find out more about this year's Call of Duty title. Who knows, maybe it'll make an appearance during this weekend's Xbox Games Showcase, after all, Microsoft is in the process of acquiring Activision. On the topic of gaming events, don't forget the Starfield Direct and Ubisoft Forward 2023.