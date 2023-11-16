Call of Duty players might soon be able to spot 'Evil Groot' as Modern Warfare 3 experiments with "enemy player outlines"

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is experimenting with a new playlist that should allow players to see the infamous 'Evil Groot' skin.

Earlier this week, Modern Warfare 3 players had just about had enough. The Gaia skin, also known as Evil Groot, had make the unfortunate jump from Warzone 2 to the new shooter, resulting in a skin that some felt was giving players an unfair advantage due to its very dark outlines.

Just a few days later, Sledgehammer Games is stepping in. In new patch notes posted yesterday, November 15, the developer advised players to "be on the lookout for an Experimental Playlist in the coming days, featuring enemy Player outlines!" More details are apparently coming in the near future.

So far, the reaction has been fairly positive from players. "This would be amazing honestly," writes one Modern Warfare 3 player on Twitter in response to the news. "It’s about time we start testing shit out in an experimental playlist. LOVE THIS!" chimes in another player.

A lot of players would probably want the Evil Groot skin gone from Modern Warfare 3 entirely, but that's never going to happen since it's a paid-for skin that players have already shelled out for. Stripping players of their purchase after the fact would surely result in a huge backlash for Sledgehammer Games.

It sounds like the new patch has also somewhat addressed the new Daily Challenges bug preventing challenges from tracking properly. "Resolved issues that prevented several Challenges from tracking completion progress," reads the patch notes, in a move that sounds like the issue has been tackled, but not completely eliminated.

Check out our guide on how to Prestige in Modern Warfare 3 for a full look at what to do once you hit the upper levels of multiplayer.