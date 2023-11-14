A Modern Warfare 3 bug is stopping some Call of Duty fans from getting new guns and perks, but a fix is coming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has an issue where Daily Challenges aren't tracking properly, which has big repercussions for the rest of multiplayer.

Yesterday, November 13, developer Sledgehammer Games put out a tweet updating Modern Warfare 3 players on the issues it's currently investigating. At the top of the list was an issue where Daily Challenges aren't tracking properly for some players in the game's multiplayer portion, which means players don't get payouts like XP rewards upon completion.

Daily Challenges are not tracking progression for some players.Are you experiencing this issue? Please let us know which challenge(s) you are unable to progress.https://t.co/kMv7J3IMVsNovember 13, 2023 See more

You might not think it at first, but this issue has a huge knock-on effect on the rest of Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer. The new game features a system called 'Armory Unlocks,' which is the only way players can get access to new things like weapons, killstreaks, equipment, and other gear for their multiplayer loadouts.

Unfortunately, certain Armory Unlocks are tied to Daily Challenges. You'll typically need to complete between two to five Daily Challenges for an Armory Unlock like attachments, weapons, and grenades, but if the Daily Challenges don't work, you can say goodbye to unlocking the gear.

It's a big old problem for Sledgehammer Games, which is probably why resolving the issue is at the top of the developer's list in the tweet thread above. There'll be a lot of unhappy players out there hoping the issue is resolved sooner rather than later.

Last week, when Modern Warfare 3 first launched, the spawn system was an absolute mess, causing three multiplayer maps to be pulled offline. Quarry, Rundown, and Scrapyard were pulled out of the game until spawn issues were resolved, so it's not like Modern Warfare 3 hasn't launched with some serious issues.

