Call of Duty adds Snoop Dogg operator, "Bong Ripper" sniper

(Image credit: Activision)

Legendary rapper and weed ambassador Snoop Dogg has arrived in Call of Duty as a playable operator, and naturally, he's rocking diamond chains and brandishing weapons that reflect his appreciation for the devil's lettuce.

Just a day ahead of stoner Christmas, the Tracer Pack: Snoop Dogg operator bundle is available in Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard for 2,400 COD points. The bundle lets you play as Snoop Dogg, complete with authentic Snoop narration and an ever-burning blunt the size of his arm. Dropping down and popping caps as Snoop is an enticing novelty all its own, but you also get three weed-themed Legendary weapon blueprints, which come with Green Weed tracer rounds and poof poof special effects that go off when you down an enemy.

(Image credit: Activision)

Snoop's weapons arsenal includes the Bong Ripper sniper rifle, the West Coast Bling assault rifle, and Tha Shiznit SMG. Along with those bonafide ganja guns, buying Snoop Dogg's bundle will immediately unlock the Mellow Medal weapon charm, a Legendary The Original Gangsta emblem, a High Art spray, and a Finishizzle Movizzle." Vanguard players will also get two exclusive bonus goodies, and what do you know, they're weed references! The Tactical Toke match intro and the Hit This, Fam MVP highlight reel - which gets everyone high - are exclusive to the Vanguard bundle.

Snoop progresses just like any other Call of Duty operator, with rewards including XP and PPSH-41 weapon XP as well as two sprays, two operator quips, a calling card, a sticker, an emblem, a weapon charm, a Vanguard-exclusive killcam vanity, and four alternate outfits.

Veteran Call of Duty fans will know this isn't Snoop's first Call of Duty appearance, having previously voiced lines for 2014's Call of Duty: Ghosts. This time around though, you actually get to play as a realistic Snoop Dogg operator with themed guns, outfits, and special effects.

Don't forget to pack munchies!