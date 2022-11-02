Buy two PS5, Xbox or Nintendo Switch games and get one free at Best Buy

If you're looking for new PS5, Xbox or Nintendo Switch games, Best Buy has the ultimate offer right now. It's currently possible to buy two new games and get one free (opens in new tab) with a wide selection of games available. While that's not every single game imaginable, it is an excellent variety. For instance, you can buy Gotham Knights, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Forbidden West all for the PS5 and pay $139.98 (was $209.97 separately). It's possible to mix and match between different consoles too. That way, you could buy Gotham Knights for PS5, Shin Megami Sensei V for Nintendo Switch, and Lost Judgment for Xbox Series X.

The savings change slightly depending on what you add with some games like Dying Light 2 normally costing $35.99 while most Nintendo Switch games cost $59.99. It's worth experimenting and seeing what works best for your discount chasing needs, as well as the games you most want to play. In all, there are 45 games within the offer as part of early Black Friday video game deals at Best Buy.

The newest title is Gotham Knights for both PS5 and Xbox while the Nintendo Switch also offers newer titles like The Diofield Chronicle. There's also popular favorites like Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, Returnal, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, all for PS5, and Sniper Elite 5 for all formats. Best Buy has also created its own bundles for anyone who can't make up their mind. These include Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, and Horizon Forbidden West all for $139.98 or Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ghost of Tsushima, and Horizon Forbidden West all for the same price. Alternatively, you can buy the latter with Gran Turismo 7 and Gotham Knights for $139.98.

You'll find more about these deals below, along with plenty of other Nintendo Switch deals, PS5 deals and Xbox Series X deals.

With a vast selection of games to choose from, there's no shortage of entertainment here. And who can resist getting a game (a good one at that) entirely for free?

