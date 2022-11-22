Brad Pitt’s must-watch action movie Bullet Train is coming to Netflix very soon

Netflix has announced when Brad Pitt’s latest action movie Bullet Train will be available to stream on the service.

Bullet Train pulls into the station on December 3 – for now, however, the actioner will only be available in the US. That’s down to a deal reached between Netflix and Sony in 2021 that saw blockbusters such as Uncharted and Venom 2 heading exclusively to the streamer within the first 18 months after release.

The movie, which only released back in August, sees Pitt play down on his luck operative Ladybug. He is tasked with a simple briefcase retrieval, a mission that soon spirals out of control on the eponymous bullet train as a tangled web of assassins (including Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s scene-stealing Lemon and Tangerine) close in on the agent.

Bullet Train, directed by Deadpool 2’s David Leitch, is a perfect fit for Netflix if you missed it the first time around. It’s filled with the sort of high-energy action and larger-than-life characters that’s part-Tarantino, part-John Wick on a train, all anchored by Brad Pitt in wisecracking form.



Leitch’s next movie, meanwhile, is The Fall Guy, an adaptation of 1980s TV series of the same name. Ryan Gosling plays an over-the-hill stuntman who is doubling for a movie star (played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson) who suddenly goes missing. Leitch’s producing partner Kelly McCormick previously told us the 2024 release will have even more action than Bullet Train.

