Original Buffy cast reunites for a new spin-off story – but it's not what you might expect

Some of the original Buffy cast is reuniting – but it's not for a new TV show.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Slayers: A Buffyverse Story is a new Audible original set 20 years after the Buffy the Vampire Slayer finale that follows Spike (James Marsters) as he goes deep undercover in Los Angeles. The series is absent Alyson Hannigan and Sarah Michelle Gellar as it takes place in an alternate universe where Buffy Summers does not exist and Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter) is the only Slayer.

The returning cast includes Anthony Head as Rupert Giles, Juliet Landau as Drusilla, Emma Caulfield as Anya Jenkins, Amber Benson as Tara Maclay, James Charles Leary as Clem, and Danny Strong as Jonathan Levinson. Slayers was written by Benson and Christopher Golden, who are also directing it along with Kc Wayland.

Also absent is David Boreanaz, who got his own multi-series spin-off show that ran concurrently with Buffy. Finally, it's Spike's time to shine.

"I'm ecstatic to be back with my dear friends for this next chapter in the Buffyverse, as we take listeners on a familiar but unexpected journey chock full of horror, passion, and mischief," Marsters told Entertainment Weekly. "I'm excited for old and new fans to experience this beloved world of vampire slaying like never before, brought to life through immersive audio storytelling."

The new audio drama will have its own panel on October 13 at New York City Comic Con as well as an Audible activation panel that will last all weekend long.

Slayers: A Buffyverse Story is set to hit Audible on October 12. For more, check our list of the best TV shows of all time.