Brazil vs South Korea live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

In a tournament of shock results, could Paulo Bento's battling South Korea pull off another upset against tournament favourites Brazil in this last 16 World Cup 2022 clash. The South American's are aiming for a record-extending sixth FIFA World Cup title, but face an opponent that have already shown plenty of never-say-die attitude in Qatar so far.

Make sure you know how to watch a Brazil vs South Korea live stream from anywhere and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Having qualified from Group G after two games, Selecao boss Tite rotated his squad for their final pool clash with Cameroon last Friday.

Those nine changes didn't click on the night, with Brazil losing 1-0 to the African side. Fans of the yellow and greens will be hoping there isn't another similar shock in store today, with big guns like Neymar and Vinicius Jr set to return to the starting eleven.

They now come up against a South Korea side that was all but written-off after their defeat to Ghana in their second group match, but a breathless comeback victory against Portugal has put them through to this knockout stage clash and highlighted why they shouldn't be underestimated.

While key man Son Heung-min still looks some way off his usual sharp-shooting form, the likes of Hwang Hee-chan and Kim Young-gwon have both chipped in with crucial goals for the Taegeuk Warriors and shown they provide plenty of attacking threat.

This last 16 match kicks off at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET at the 44,089-seater Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud at Qatar 2022. Read our guide on how to watch a Brazil vs South Korea live stream, including what TV channels and services you'll need – and make sure you know how to watch Qatar World Cup 2022 on your games console as well.

Watch a Brazil vs South Korea live stream online from anywhere

ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk-free for 30 days

If you're away from home when the Brazil vs South Korea live stream is on, a VPN is your best option for tuning into your usual coverage. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions allowing you to access your Brazil vs South Korea live stream. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy.

How to use a VPN

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue.

3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

How to watch Brazil vs South Korea live stream online in the UK?

(opens in new tab) ITV

Viewers based in the UK looking to watch Brazil vs South Korea can do so on free-to-air ITV One. Coverage starts at 6.15pm GMT ahead of a 7pm GMT kick-off on Monday, December 5. That also means you can live stream for free via ITV's new on-demand streaming service, ITVX (opens in new tab). ITVX is available on a variety of devices including Android and iOS smartphones, select Smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles and media streamers like Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV and Roku. Out of the country? You can always use a VPN to access ITVX content as if you were at home, available with a 30-day all your money back guarantee (opens in new tab), allowing you to try before you buy.

Watch a Brazil vs South Korea live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) FOX1

Soccer fans in the U.S. will be able to watch a Brazil vs South Korea live stream at 2pm ET / 11am PT on FOX and the Fox Sports website (opens in new tab) with a valid login. FOX may be included as part of your cable TV package. There are also a number of cord-cutting services, however, that includes FOX and FS1. Sling TV (opens in new tab) and its Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FS1. But best of all, right now Sling is offering 50% off your first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20. Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month, but gives you 121 channels including FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. Spanish language coverage is meanwhile available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription (opens in new tab) ($9.99/month). Either way, remember that you'll need to use a use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your Sling, FuboTV or Peacock accounts while away from the US.

Watch a Brazil vs South Korea live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN

In Canada, TSN will be offering live coverage of every World Cup match, including this Round of 16 clash between Brazil vs South Korea at 2pm ET / 11am PT. Subscribers can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their TV provider. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can sign up to the TSN Direct streaming service for just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you're not in Canada right now but want to tune in as you would if you were at home, you can with the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab).

