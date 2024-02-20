Nine years after it was first announced, we've finally got the first full look at the upcoming Borderlands movie.

Thanks to People, we've now got a glimpse of the majority of Pandora's major players. The most prominent of which is Cate Blanchett as a game-accurate Lilith. In another image, we can see the assembled cast, including soldier Roland (Kevin Hart) Dr. Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), loudmouthed Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt) and robotic wisecracker Claptrap (Jack Black) peering down a manhole.

For the uninitiated, Borderlands is an adaptation of Gearbox's madcap looter-shooter, which is set on the fictional planet of Pandora and features several Vault-Hunters and mega-corporations vying for treasure in a lawless, cartoonish society.

Directed and co-written by Eli Roth, Borderlands sees Lilith, an "infamous outlaw with a mysterious past" return to Pandora to find the missing daughter of Atlas, AKA "the universe’s most powerful SOB".

It may be the first look, but it's been a long road to get here. Despite filming being wrapped over two years ago and behind-the-scenes footage screening behind closed doors at CinemaCon in 2022, Deadpool director Tim Miller was drafted in for reshoots in early 2023.

Since then, there's been largely radio silence on the project. However, Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays Dr. Tannis, once described Borderlands as "badonkadonk bonkers" in an interview with Total Film.

Borderlands, starring Cate Blanchett, Edgar Ramirez, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Greenblatt, and Florian Munteanu, is set to release on August 9, 2024.

