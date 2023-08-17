Blue Beetle director teases possible future DCU plans: "The potential is endless"

Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto has outlined how Jaime Reyes could fit into James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC cinematic universe.

"No, we haven't had a direct conversation about it, but we have had conversations about the importance of Jaime and Blue Beetle within the universe, as well as his stories in the comics," Soto tells GamesRadar+ when asked if there have been any talks about where exactly Blue Beetle goes next. Gunn, now in charge at DC Studios, previously said Jaime Reyes was the "first DCU character."

Soto, though, clarified that plans are open-ended for the character, with both his own self-contained story and the potential for crossovers being on the table.

"He can have his own stories, his own space and he can also be part of different leagues, and different connections, with other heroes," the director explains.

Soto points to the source material – Jaime Reyes has only grown in popularity in recent years – as possible blueprints for the character’s next step.

"I love parts of the comics when he interacts with Booster Gold and you've got the Ted Kord of it all. Then you've got Peacemaker, he's part of the Justice League, and there are the Teen Titans. The potential is endless. He's such a beloved character that a lot of people can relate to. I think it felt to them like an obvious idea to have him as the first hero of the new DCU," Soto says.

Blue Beetle is set to hit cinemas on August 18.