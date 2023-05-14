Blizzard buffs Diablo 4's Necro nerf after "hearing the feedback" from players

Feeling the "Necro nerfs" in Diablo 4 (opens in new tab)? Blizzard general manager Rod Fergusson wants to you to know you're not alone, he's "feeling 'em too", and a server-side hotfix is on the way.

"Definitely hearing the feedback on the Necro nerfs," Fergusson tweeted over the weekend during the Diablo server slam. "I'm feeling 'em too.

"Remember, balance is journey, not a destination - it takes tweaking to get it right."

A little later, Fergusson returned to Twitter to confirm that a "server-side hotfix buff to Necro skellies" was on the way.

"It will take a while to propagate worldwide, so we appreciate your patience while it's happened," he added.

PSA - We're in the process of rolling out a server side hotfix buff to Necro skellies. It will take a while to propagate worldwide so we appreciate your patience while it's happening. #DiabloIVMay 14, 2023

Blizzard recently confirmed that it would begin its seasonal content in July and introduce "fresh concepts and ideas" four times a year going forward.

In the latest developer livestream and accompanying blog post, the Diablo 4 team gave a detailed overview of the long-awaited sequel's post-launch plans, including its seasons, free and paid battle passes, the in-game shop, and more.

There will be four Diablo 4 seasons per year, with the first beginning sometime in mid to late July. Each season will have its own unique theme, and while Blizzard didn't get too much into specifics, it did confirm the first season won't be zombie-themed as some have speculated. The theme of the first season will be discussed in detail at some point after launch.

We also recently discovered that Diablo 4's Nightmare dungeons will scale beyond level 100, but Blizzard says there's something of a final boss encounter designed to be your character's capstone. Consequently, the developer says that Diablo 4 "isn't intended to be played forever".

Diablo 4 is out on June 6 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and last-gen console systems.