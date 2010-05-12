Blastermind: Book Quiz - Now With Answers

Can you name the classic book from a snippet of its cover art? Now with highlightable answers

It’s a simple task this week. Below are 16 snippets of cover art from 16 classic SF and fantasy books. Bet you can guess what you have to do next? No, not spot the ball (though you can if you want). You have to identify the books. Some are old, some are new, some are borrowed, but there’s no Robert Heinlein so you’re safe on the blue front.

And finally, we have some answers for you. Sorry they’re late – the Summer Of SF Reading launch party on Monday night had an impact (or rather the alcohol consumed there did). As usual, you can still play along, but now you can highlight the answers which are hidden in the spaces under the book covers.

Book 1

Prince Caspian by CS Lewis

.

Book 2

Neuromancer by William Gibson

.

Book 3

Tiger! Tiger! (aka The Stars My Destination ) by Alfred Bester

.

Book 4

The Stand by Stephen King

.

Book 5

Consider Phlebas by Iain M Banks

.

Book 6

The Chrysalids by John Wyndham



.

Book 7

Redemption Ark by Alastair Reynolds

.

Book 8

Doctor Who And The Enemy Of The World by Ian Marter

.

Book 9

Twilight: Breaking Dawn by Stephenie Meyer

.

Book 10

Dune by Frank Herbert

.

Book 11

Guards! Guards! by Terry Pratchett

.

Book 12

Childhood’s End by Arthur C Clarke

.

Book 13

The Man In The High Castle by Philip K Dick

.

Book 14

The Neutronium Alchemist by Peter F Hamilton

.

Book 15

The Toyminator by Robert Rankin

.

Book 16

The Reality Dysfunction by Peter F Hamilton

.



.

