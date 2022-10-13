Black Panther 2 features a time jump, Marvel confirms

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will feature a time jump, Marvel has confirmed. The film, which is set to close Marvel Phase 4, sees Wakanda in mourning for T'Challa –Chadwick Boseman died in 2020.

"Ramonda realizes that it's been a year since T'Challa's passing and Shuri's still not healing – she's not taking steps to move forward in a healthy way," director Ryan Coogler said in press material (H/T ComicBook.com (opens in new tab)). "They take a retreat – stepping away from the city, from the technology – to sit with no distractions and perform what is essentially a grief ritual. That's when Namor shows up."

Angela Bassett returns as Queen Ramonda, while Letitia Wright is back as Shuri. The second trailer for the movie reveals the best look yet at the new Black Panther, and, while nothing has been confirmed, Shuri seems the likeliest choice for who's wearing the suit. As for the time skip, it's unclear at the moment where Wakanda Forever falls on the Marvel timeline, but the most recent MCU projects are set all the way in 2025.

The film will also see Wakanda going up against Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta. "I hope so!" Huerta told Total Film when asked if audiences might gravitate to his character the whey they did with Killmonger, the villain of the first Black Panther movie. "I never try to compare myself with other actors with my characters. But, of course, he made a great antagonist, and people loved him. I loved that character when I saw the first Black Panther movie. I hope that people engage in the same way with Namor."

The rest of the cast includes Michaela Coel as Aneka, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, Winston Duke as M'Baku, and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross.

Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters this November 11. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows to get up to speed on everything the MCU has in store.