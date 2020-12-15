Black Ops Cold War gets a new patch, with Season One update hot on its heels

A brand new update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is out right now, paving the way for season one to launch tomorrow on December 16.

In the announcement below from the official Treyarch Twitter account, the Black Ops Cold War developer reveals that a new patch for the game is live right now on all platforms. There aren't specific patch notes for the update live right now, but the relatively small update went live last night at 11 p.m. on December 14.

To clarify, this download will go live at 11PM Pacific Time tonight in Black Ops Cold War.Warzone's update is planned to go live 24 hours later at the start of Season One.December 15, 2020

Treyarch did provide a very general list of changes for the new patch just below for Black Ops Cold War. These are just a few limited changes going live right now in Treyarch's game, before the hefty season one update for Black Ops Cold War launches later tonight at 11 p.m. PT. Don't worry about this new update being particularly taxing on your hard drive space, because Treyarch's revealed it'll come in at a maximum of 7GB.

Included in this update:• Weapon tuning for multiple classes, including tactical rifles• Perk tuning, including reducing Flak Jacket protection• MP mode updates• Spawn improvements• Zombies fixes + updates, including 2-player splitscreen• PC stability updates+ moreDecember 14, 2020

As you'll no doubt know by now, Black Ops Cold War season one is arriving later tonight at 11 p.m. PT, and in the early hours of tomorrow morning at 2 a.m. ET. There's a lot of content to look forward to in the debut season of Treyarch's game, including eight new multiplayer maps, three new weapons, a brand new Operator, and a completely new battle pass to rank up.

It's in this update later tonight that Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone will merge. The two games will share a battle pass, which can be progressed with XP accumulated over both games, and rewards earned through the battle pass will be shared across both titles. Additionally, Warzone will be taking on over 30 new weapons from Black Ops Cold War.

