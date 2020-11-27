Black Friday Xbox Series X game deals: prices are lower than expected for these next-gen games

If you were lucky enough to an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, now's a great time to look for some Black Friday Xbox Series X game deals. The major retailers have put their 2020 Black Friday gaming deals live and we are starting to see some fantastic Xbox Series X deals , on everything from the best Razer controllers and best Xbox Series X headsets to the best Xbox Live Gold prices and Xbox Game Pass deals.

Of course, if you are still trying to find an Xbox Series X, it's easier said than done… but it isn't impossible. Retailers are burning through stock quickly, so you should keep your eyes glued to our best Xbox Series X Black Friday deals page for new information on incoming stock.

Below we have rounded up the best Black Friday Xbox Series X game deals that we've been able to find so far and will continue to update this page throughout the day as more discounts come online. Oh, and because we're nice, we've also included some of the best Xbox One games with free Xbox Series X upgrades that we've found discounted. Who knows, you might even find a last generation classic and an excellent price.

Black Friday Xbox Series X games

Assassin's Creed Valhalla | $60 $49.94 at Amazon

Loot and pillage through history in this Viking adventure, and for $10 less than the recommended retail price. Assassin's Creed Valhalla is undoubtedly the best Assassin's Creed has been in a long time, so don't miss out on this great bargain.

Cyberpunk 2077 | $60 $49.94 at Amazon US

The free Xbox Series X upgrade isn't due to arrive until next year. But come on, that price is too hot to ignore. This game will work on Xbox Series X from day one and will immediately benefit from smoother frame rates, HDR lighting, and faster load times.

Gears Tactics | $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Gears Tactics is a turn-based strategy game and a super fun one at that. Well optimised to run on Xbox Series X and with a controller, you won't find a better strategy game at launch for Xbox. whether you're a seasoned pro or a first-timer with the genre, you're guaranteed a good time – particularly with this mega saving for a digital download code.

Just Dance 2021 | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Another year, another installment to the Just Dance series. The 2021 edition comes packed with over 600 songs thanks to the Just Dance Unlimited subscription service, a month of which is packaged in with the game, which makes this $20 discount even better! Grab it while you can and bring some dancing cheer into your life.

Marvel's Avengers | $60 $24.99 at Amazon

Avengers, Assemble... for just $25! A 50% saving isn't something you should turn your nose up at, particularly if you can convince a couple of your buddies to come along for the ride as well. Marvel's Avengers is a super fun co-op again, especially at this price.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising (pre-order) | $60 $49.94 at Amazon US

A new Ubisoft adventure set way back in the mists of time and Ancient Greece is on its way to Xbox Series X this December. Happily, it's already received a tempting discount of $10.

View Deal

Watch Dogs Legion | $60 $29.99 at Amazon

Watch Dogs Legion is an experimental action-adventure game set across a dystopian vision of London. It's certainly the most out there Watch Dogs has ever been, and you can try it for yourself right now for 50%.

View Deal

Yakuza: Like a Dragon | $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Don't miss your chance to get one of the best Xbox Series X launch games at a great price. $10 has been knocked off of the latest entry into the Yakuza series, and it's a great starting point if you're new to the series. This is a wacky JRPG that won't struggle to make you laugh – you'll certainly get your money's worth with this one.

Black Friday Xbox One game deals with free Xbox Series X upgrades

If you've been lucky enough to get a Xbox Series X, you're probably now looking to pick up a couple of cheap games to play on it! Well, you don't need to limit your search to just the Xbox Series X launch games, because the console actually comes equipped with a pretty awesome backwards compatibility feature set. Almost every Xbox One game will enjoy greater fidelity, smoother framerates, and more vibrant lighting, although a certain few games actually come with specific Xbox Series X upgrades. We've listed some of the best deals we've been able to find so far below.