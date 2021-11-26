Black Friday gaming laptop deals: This RTX 30 series machine is only $684.99 today

Black Friday gaming laptop deals at Amazon have seen the Acer Nitro 5 RTX 3050 laptop plummet to its historic lowest ever price today. This model is available right now for only $684.99 (discounted from $840) making it one of the most aggressively priced RTX 30 series laptops that we've come across all year.

We rarely ever see RTX 3050 gaming laptop deals selling for under the $700 mark, this price point is normally reserved for weaker Nvidia GPU models such as the GTX 1650 and GTX 1660. Also of note, you're getting not only a 144Hz refresh rate screen here, but you're benefitting from IPS technology meaning that you're getting far superior picture quality to typical VA displays that are normally featured at the budget end of the spectrum.

Acer Nitro 5 (RTX 3050) | $840 Acer Nitro 5 (RTX 3050) | $840 $684.99 at Amazon

Save $155 - It's the lowest ever historic price on the Acer Nitro 5 of this configuration, and an overall incredible value given what you're getting for your money. The GPU inside is more than capable for most games, especially through DLSS. Features: Intel Core i5-10300H, RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz IPS screen.

While you won't be pushing that refresh rate to the limit when maxed out in all the latest titles, you can expect comfortable performance in Full HD which is bettered by Nvidia's suite of custom rendering technology.

