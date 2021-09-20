Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals 2021 - prepare for this year's sale

Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals are still months away, but it pays to be prepared. The sales event is one of the best opportunities of the year to get top-tier tech for less.

However, there's no shortage of choice. That's why we've put together some hints on how to cut through the noise in this year's Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals. What should you look out for? Where should you start? Don't worry, we've got you covered.

Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals - what to expect

(Image credit: Corsair)

When will Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals start? Even though Black Friday officially takes place on November 26, Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals pick up speed way before that. Offers can start trickling in from the weekend beforehand and will continue right through to Cyber Monday on November 29. Sure, the best offers will be held back for Black Friday itself. But those early discounts will still be pretty good, and they should remain stable for the duration (once a product gets reduced for Black Friday, it doesn't tend to fall in price again).

What will the best Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals be? There will be no shortage of contenders for your cash when Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals kick off. To give you a steer in the right direction, we'd recommend keeping an eye on the top 10 entries in our guide to the best gaming keyboard and the best gaming mouse. More specifically, all-rounders like the Razer DeathAdder mouse and Razer Cynosa keyboard are always getting reduced in honor of Black Friday. You don't even have to pick up the latest versions; older models often tumble to ridiculous prices during November, and they're still great PC gaming companions.

(Image credit: Razer)

In addition, watch out for premium options like the Corsair K95 Platinum XT or the Razer Naga Pro. These are expensive bits of kit that are brilliant but eye-watering in terms of cost, so any discounts they get during Black Friday could bring them to a more tempting level. Genuinely good savings on kit like this is rare, so November might be your best chance if you don't want to break the bank.

As an case in point, the Razer BlackWidow Elite - which normally costs around $150 / £150 - has been known to drop to $85 / £96 throughout Black Friday. That's the keyboard's lowest ever price, and we've not seen it dip back to those levels since.

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed (which is arguably the best wireless gaming mouse) is another good example. Despite normally retailing for $150 / £130, it dipped below $100 / £100 during last year's Black Friday sale. We expect it to do the same again in 2021.

Keyboards and mice to look out for this Black Friday

(Image credit: Corsair)

The Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals usually allow you to get the lowest prices on must-have gear, so don't let any reductions pass you by. We've suggested specific models below that will be very popular if they see a discount. Watch them like a hawk when we get to November.

Today's best keyboard and mouse deals

(Image credit: Roccat)

Need a new setup sooner rather than later? There are plenty of offers floating around ahead of the Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals, and we've listed some favorites below. Because these offers are rounded up by our bargain-hunting software, you'll always see the lowest prices today.

