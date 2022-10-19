Black Friday Disney deals - how to save as much as possible in November's sale

It's an understatement to say that Disney is one of the most popular brands in the world, so being able to save on gifts in the annual Black Friday Disney deals isn't an opportunity to miss. No matter whether you're hunting down toys, accessories, games, or something else entirely, it's one of the best times to shop for goodies from the House of Mouse.

Is there anything in particular that you should watch out for, though? And where will the best Black Friday Disney deals be found? Our experts are here to point you in the right direction, and you'll find all their recommendations on how to take advantage of the best Disney gifts below.

We'll be rounding up the most tempting price cuts soon enough, too; alongside our usual coverage of TV discounts, laptop reductions, and Black Friday gaming deals in general, we'll be sure to include savings on all things Disney here. In short? Bookmark this page and pop back closer to the sale itself if you want to see what's on offer (quite literally).

Black Friday Disney deals - FAQ

When will the Black Friday Disney deals start? The year's biggest sales event usually takes place on the last Friday of November, and it's no different in 2022. That means you can expect the best Disney Plus deals to occur on November 25. You won't be limited to 24 hours, though. Discounts usually roll in at least a week before that point, and they continue long after the weekend is over. In fact, they'll often bleed into December (albeit under a different name). Keep your eyes peeled!

Black Friday Disney deals - what to expect

While you might assume that Black Friday is all about tech reductions (and to a degree, it is), merch also gets its fair share of discounts. Disney in particular is surprisingly good at shaving money off its products in November, and you can save on everything from plushies to branded suitcases. As an example, Galactic Snackin' Grogu (an interactive doll based on Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian) dropped to a record low of around $60 instead of nearly $85 despite being one of the hottest toys of the season.

Many of these offers can be found at the usual suspects like Amazon and Walmart, but ShopDisney also provides a wealth of worthwhile price cuts. To be precise, it offered a drop of 20% via the 'MAGIC' coupon code in 2021, so we'd be surprised if that didn't happen again for 2022.

Replicas such as The Black Series (including props, Force FX Lightsabers, and costume items) are worth keeping tabs on

While we're on the subject of specific examples, we suspect Christmas ornaments and Holiday tie-ins are shoe-ins for a reduction (they certainly got one last year and featured prominently in last year's Black Friday Disney deals). Based on Black Fridays past, we'd anticipate a $10 drop on the plush range at large as well.

Replicas such as The Black Series (including props, Force FX Lightsabers, and costume items) are worth keeping tabs on too. These have been known to tumble in cost during November, as evidenced when The Black Series Mandalorian Helmet fell to its lowest ever price of $110 in last year's Black Friday Disney deals on Amazon.

