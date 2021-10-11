Black Friday CPU deals 2021: tips on getting the best prices this year

Black Friday CPU deals are one of the better opportunities of the year to save serious money on the best CPU for gaming at lower prices than is typically available otherwise. It's particularly pressing to pick up a new processor when they're on sale to offset the, otherwise, expensive costs associated with building the best gaming PC that you can.

Thankfully, chipsets haven't been quite as scarce as the best graphics cards for gaming have been to find over the past 18 months, and now we're seeing processors have much longer generational shelf lives too, so you need to upgrade less frequently than before. This is particularly noteworthy because Black Friday CPU deals are likely to have their biggest strengths be the extensive savings on the likes of 9th and 10th gen Intel Core and older AMD Ryzen processors as opposed to what was released in 2020.

We know that the vast majority of PC gamers would rather build their new machine than buy one outright, but given the serious hardware drought we're currently suffering through, we advise taking the prebuilt route to keep the costs low and the anguish diminished.

Fortunately, the Black Friday gaming PC deals are a great opportunity to get yourselves a high-end system for less this year, especially when considering that some entire system prices are rivaling the current going rate of RTX 3070 prices and RTX 3080 prices in some instances.

(Image credit: Intel)

When will the Black Friday CPU deals start? Black Friday will be happening on November 26 this year. However, as we've seen happen in recent years, it's likely that the deals will actually begin earlier in the week and are likely to extend out into, and even passed, Cyber Monday based upon the trends we've seen happening over the last 4-5 years.

Black Friday CPU deals: What to expect Black Friday CPU deals are at their deepest, and most tempting when looking back at the previous generations of chipsets for the most substantial savings. For instance, last year Newegg was offering the Intel Core i9-9900k for $320 (down from $400) for a total saving of $80 on a still exceptional CPU. One of our favorite CPUs for gaming, the Intel Core i7-9700k enjoyed a minor discount in 2020, where it was reduced to $260 down from $300. While the savings on processors may not be as extensive as with other tech items, you can still make the most out of the deals this Black Friday to make a new PC build cheaper than it otherwise would be at other times in the year. The Ryzen 5000 series dropped back in October 2020, so we wouldn't be surprised if popular chipsets, including the 5600x and 5800x, saw reductions of between $20-50 off of their respective MSRPs at the very least.

Is it worth waiting for Black Friday to buy a new CPU? Black Friday CPU deals, however minor, historically tend to be a lower price than what is available on any given day. If you're specifically targeting the 11th generation Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors, then we wouldn't suggest waiting for any deep discounts on those chipsets this year, but if your sights are firmly aimed at last generation models, then you're much more likely to save on 9th and 10th generation Intel and AMD Ryzen 3000 line; which is still more than you need for gaming.

(Image credit: AMD)

Today's best CPU Deals

Our price comparison technology is working day and night to bring you some of the best deals on our favorite CPUs for gaming this side of Black Friday.

We personally recommend the AMD Ryzen 5 5600x for its high performance and low price tag, as well as the more high-end AMD Ryzen 9 5900x for its futureproof potential and prowess outside of gaming, too. That's not to leave Intel out, Intel Core i5-11600K is an affordable beast for modern demanding games, though the cheaper 8-core Intel Core i7-9700K more than holds its own as well.

