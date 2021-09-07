Black Friday CPU deals 2021: tips on getting the best prices this year

Black Friday CPU deals are a fantastic way of securing a superfast beating heart for your build, and it's likely to be ticking away for at least the next 3-5 years of your gaming life. No matter whether you’re a part of the Intel Core faithful or have bet all your chips on red with AMD Ryzen, you’re sure to find some of the best prices on chipsets when the day finally arrives.

Indeed, finding cheap deals on the best CPU for gaming is very much achievable. Although expecting Black Friday graphics card deals is all but wishful thinking at this point in time, the same can't be said for Black Friday CPU deals. That's why we've rounded up a few hints and tips for you below.

Black Friday CPU deals - what to expect

(Image credit: Intel)

When will the Black Friday CPU deals start? Black Friday will be happening on November 26 this year. However, as we've seen happen in recent years, it's likely that the deals will actually begin earlier in that week and are probably going to continue through the weekend and conclude on Cyber Monday.

What are the best Black Friday CPU deals? In previous years, it hasn’t been uncommon for the latest chipset generations from both Intel and AMD to see a good $50-100 off their MSRP, with the previous year’s models usually seeing a deeper discount around this time. We're hopeful for a repeat during this year's Black Friday CPU deals. What this means for any would-be first time PC builder or seasoned computing veteran is that, because a CPU will generally hold up for the next 3-5 years, aiming for a reduced 10th generation Intel Core would end up being a more viable choice for some rather than splurging on the latest and greatest 11th-generation alternative. As a general rule, we’ve found that Intel CPUs tend to be discounted a little less than their AMD counterparts. What this means for you is that, should you be all-in with the red corner, you’ll be able to expect discounts of $70+ on Ryzen 5000 series chipsets. That means you have more in the bank to spend on the best graphics cards or best RAM for gaming.

Where will the best Black Friday CPU deals be? Amazon is one of the most prolific online retailers when it comes to getting the biggest and best reductions around, so that's a good place to start. However, that's not to count out the big-box retailers either such as Best Buy and Walmart, which have become an increasingly prevalent force for tech items like CPUs. That's to say nothing of the more specialized sites, such as Newegg, which tends to have a whole host of offers that aren't to be missed.

Today's best CPU Deals

(Image credit: Intel)

Our price comparison technology is working day and night to bring you some of the best deals on our favorite CPUs for gaming this side of Black Friday.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600x

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600x is our number one pick for gaming CPU for a whole host of reasons, namely its exceptional price-to-performance ratio combined with the fact that it surpasses all 10th-generation Intel Core chipsets, while giving all currently-released iterations of the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 a run for its money.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900x

For those seeking top-of-the-line gaming performance with money to spare, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900x absolutely decimates anything that's put in its way with its 12-core (24 threads) architecture. Ideal for gamers, streamers, and content creators alike.

Intel Core i5-11600K

If you're more interested in getting yourself a current-generation Intel chipset, the i5-11600K is powerful and every bit as capable for modern-day gaming with few concessions for its asking price.

