Best Black Friday AirPods deals 2022: all the discounts we expect this year

Black Friday AirPods deals are just a couple of months away, so if you're planning on picking up some luxury buds this year it's time to get researching. We regularly see Apple's AirPods taking part in Black Friday's offerings, with record low prices across a range of models old and new. Last year's discounts certainly didn't disappoint, with some of the biggest savings we had ever seen across the standard buds and Pro models. With a new third generation AirPods Pro on the release schedule, though, things could get even better for 2022.
Not only do Black Friday AirPods deals often bring those final prices down to rare positions, but it's worth keeping a close eye out for bundle offers when on the hunt at this time of year. That's because we often see retailers looking to add value to their own discounts by packaging other Apple services into the deal. You may be able to grab up to five months of Apple Music+, for example, if you shop around.
We've been tracking the prices of AirPods all year round, so we know an excellent price when we spot one. We're rounding up all our predictions for this year's Black Friday AirPods deals just below, as well as all the dates and retailers you need to know about.
When will Black Friday AirPods deals start?
Black Friday AirPods deals are due to kick off on November 25 this year, with retailers launching sales from the start of Thanksgiving week to get in there early. We are also expecting to see stores offering discounts all the way from October this year, inline with previous events.
Where will the best Black Friday AirPods deals be?
We'll be bringing you all the best Black Friday AirPods deals as soon as the sale kicks off right here. However, if you're going it alone it's worth keeping these retailers in your back pocket. These stores have been offering the best prices on Apple's luxury buds for the last few years now, and should definitely be a starting point.
US:
Amazon: Regularly has the lowest prices around (opens in new tab)
B&H Photo: Often price matches during sales events (opens in new tab)
Newegg: Flash sales can offer record breaking discounts (opens in new tab)
Verizon: Fewer discounts but excellent prices during sales (opens in new tab)
Walmart: Matches Amazon's record low prices (opens in new tab)
UK:
Amazon: Usually has the best prices on Apple devices (opens in new tab)
Argos: Same day delivery available (opens in new tab)
Currys: Great prices and extra subscription trials included free (opens in new tab)
Laptops Direct: Often has the best prices around but £5 shipping (opens in new tab)
Very: Regularly price matches record lows (opens in new tab)
How to find the best Black Friday AirPods deals
We've been tracking Black Friday AirPods deals for a few years now, which means we've picked up some handy tricks to getting the very best offers along the way. Of course, we'll be rounding up all the biggest discounts right here, but if you're looking for some solo deal hunting tips, you'll find our top three just below.
1. Know what you want to buy
Knowing which model of AirPods you'll be shopping for this November means you can head straight into the sales and find the lowest price without wasting too much time comparing specs. Of course, it's always important to stay flexible - if a more expensive model has taken a huge price cut, it may well be the better value option.
You're deciding between the second or third generation AirPods, the AirPods Pro or AirPods Pro 2 (2022) and the AirPods Max.
2. Get there early
Black Friday AirPods deals are some of the biggest on the shelves this November, so the biggest discounts often sell out quickly. If you're looking for the best price possible we'd recommend you get in as early as you can. While there may be other offers later on in the weekend, they likely won't beat the record price low we might see at the start of the event.
3. Price check
Once you've found the perfect deal it's important to make sure it really is the perfect one. While many retailers simply price match each other over Black Friday, some stores can get away with a slightly lower sales price (though watch out for hidden shipping fees). It's more likely, however, that you'll find a retailer offering additional incentives to shop through them. You might find the same price available, but with free subscriptions, gift cards, or accessories also up for grabs.
Black Friday AirPods deals: what to expect
The second generation earbuds usually see some heavy discounts in Black Friday AirPods deals, but that tradition has been muddied by last year's third generation. These older buds are still on the shelves, though, and so represent the cheapest AirPods currently on the market.
Last year's Black Friday AirPods deals set a new record for the lowest price on this second generation pair - $89.99. Since then, we've spotted such a discount once again in 2022 during Prime Day. That bodes well for a return to such a position, and potentially a shift down to $79.99 if the third generation falls even further than it did previously this year.
If you've set your sights on something a little newer, it's worth noting that we haven't seen too many discounts on the third generation AirPods, barring last year's $149.99 sales price. Still, we would expect this cost to return in November, putting the 2021 release at $20 off its MSRP.
Price Predictions:
- Second Generation AirPods |
$159.99$79.99 - $89.99
- Third Generation AirPods |
$169.99$149.99
Black Friday AirPods Pro deals: what to expect
There are technically two sets of AirPods Pros on our minds this year; last year's MagSafe version, and the new AirPods Pro 2 due out in October. The first model has been hovering at between $179.99 and $199.99 all year, a small jump from its $159.99 position in previous sales. With the arrival of the AirPods Pro 2 at a $249.99 MSRP, that cost isn't in too much trouble. We would expect to see the AirPods Pro 2 at around $199 if sales are particularly strong this year, but realistically we could only see $20 or $30 off here.
Price Predictions:
- AirPods Pro (2021) |
$249$159 - $179
- AirPods Pro (2022) |
$249$199 - $219
Black Friday AirPods Max deals: what to expect
The biggest discounts might be reserved for the AirPods Max, but only because it's got the highest starting price. These luxury cups initially launched in December 2020 at $549, but quickly dropped to $499 throughout 2021. We've been seeing $479.99 price tags far more regularly over the last few weeks.
Since last year's Black Friday AirPods deals, though, we've been seeing a $429.99 record low sales price popping up time and time again - though only for very brief periods. This was the best price we saw over last year's November sales, and one we expect the AirPods Max to return to this year.
Price Prediction:
- AirPods Max |
$549$429.99
Last year's best Black Friday AirPods deals in the US
Last year's best Black Friday AirPods deals in the UK
More of today's best Black Friday AirPods deals
If the offers above don't quite suit, you'll find all the lowest prices up for grabs in today's Black Friday AirPods deals just below.
AirPods don't make great gaming headphones, but we're rounding up our expectations for this year's Black Friday gaming headset deals and Black Friday PS5 headset deals elsewhere. It's worth doing some research if you are on the hunt for some new cups, with our guide to the best gaming headsets on the market right now.
Or, to complete your ecosystem, check out our predictions for the best Black Friday iPad deals in 2021.