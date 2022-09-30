Best Black Friday AirPods deals 2022: all the discounts we expect this year

Black Friday AirPods deals are just a couple of months away, so if you're planning on picking up some luxury buds this year it's time to get researching. We regularly see Apple's AirPods taking part in Black Friday's offerings, with record low prices across a range of models old and new. Last year's discounts certainly didn't disappoint, with some of the biggest savings we had ever seen across the standard buds and Pro models. With a new third generation AirPods Pro on the release schedule, though, things could get even better for 2022.

Not only do Black Friday AirPods deals often bring those final prices down to rare positions, but it's worth keeping a close eye out for bundle offers when on the hunt at this time of year. That's because we often see retailers looking to add value to their own discounts by packaging other Apple services into the deal. You may be able to grab up to five months of Apple Music+, for example, if you shop around.

We've been tracking the prices of AirPods all year round, so we know an excellent price when we spot one. We're rounding up all our predictions for this year's Black Friday AirPods deals just below, as well as all the dates and retailers you need to know about.

When will Black Friday AirPods deals start? Black Friday AirPods deals are due to kick off on November 25 this year, with retailers launching sales from the start of Thanksgiving week to get in there early. We are also expecting to see stores offering discounts all the way from October this year, inline with previous events.

How to find the best Black Friday AirPods deals

We've been tracking Black Friday AirPods deals for a few years now, which means we've picked up some handy tricks to getting the very best offers along the way. Of course, we'll be rounding up all the biggest discounts right here, but if you're looking for some solo deal hunting tips, you'll find our top three just below.

1. Know what you want to buy

Knowing which model of AirPods you'll be shopping for this November means you can head straight into the sales and find the lowest price without wasting too much time comparing specs. Of course, it's always important to stay flexible - if a more expensive model has taken a huge price cut, it may well be the better value option. You're deciding between the second or third generation AirPods, the AirPods Pro or AirPods Pro 2 (2022) and the AirPods Max.



2. Get there early

Black Friday AirPods deals are some of the biggest on the shelves this November, so the biggest discounts often sell out quickly. If you're looking for the best price possible we'd recommend you get in as early as you can. While there may be other offers later on in the weekend, they likely won't beat the record price low we might see at the start of the event.



3. Price check

Once you've found the perfect deal it's important to make sure it really is the perfect one. While many retailers simply price match each other over Black Friday, some stores can get away with a slightly lower sales price (though watch out for hidden shipping fees). It's more likely, however, that you'll find a retailer offering additional incentives to shop through them. You might find the same price available, but with free subscriptions, gift cards, or accessories also up for grabs.



Black Friday AirPods deals: what to expect

The second generation earbuds usually see some heavy discounts in Black Friday AirPods deals, but that tradition has been muddied by last year's third generation. These older buds are still on the shelves, though, and so represent the cheapest AirPods currently on the market.

Last year's Black Friday AirPods deals set a new record for the lowest price on this second generation pair - $89.99. Since then, we've spotted such a discount once again in 2022 during Prime Day. That bodes well for a return to such a position, and potentially a shift down to $79.99 if the third generation falls even further than it did previously this year.

If you've set your sights on something a little newer, it's worth noting that we haven't seen too many discounts on the third generation AirPods, barring last year's $149.99 sales price. Still, we would expect this cost to return in November, putting the 2021 release at $20 off its MSRP.

Price Predictions:

Second Generation AirPods | $159.99 $79.99 - $89.99

Third Generation AirPods | $169.99 $149.99

Black Friday AirPods Pro deals: what to expect

There are technically two sets of AirPods Pros on our minds this year; last year's MagSafe version, and the new AirPods Pro 2 due out in October. The first model has been hovering at between $179.99 and $199.99 all year, a small jump from its $159.99 position in previous sales. With the arrival of the AirPods Pro 2 at a $249.99 MSRP, that cost isn't in too much trouble. We would expect to see the AirPods Pro 2 at around $199 if sales are particularly strong this year, but realistically we could only see $20 or $30 off here.

Price Predictions:

AirPods Pro (2021) | $249 $159 - $179

AirPods Pro (2022) | $249 $199 - $219

Black Friday AirPods Max deals: what to expect

The biggest discounts might be reserved for the AirPods Max, but only because it's got the highest starting price. These luxury cups initially launched in December 2020 at $549, but quickly dropped to $499 throughout 2021. We've been seeing $479.99 price tags far more regularly over the last few weeks.

Since last year's Black Friday AirPods deals, though, we've been seeing a $429.99 record low sales price popping up time and time again - though only for very brief periods. This was the best price we saw over last year's November sales, and one we expect the AirPods Max to return to this year.

Price Prediction:

AirPods Max | $549 $429.99

Last year's best Black Friday AirPods deals in the US

AirPods second generation (2019) | $159 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $59 - Amazon previously offering a record low $89 sales price on the second-generation AirPods, but that quickly bounced around between $99.99 and $119.99 after a brief moment.



Apple AirPods 3 | $179 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon had one of the best Black Friday AirPods deals going. You could find a $169.99 on-page price on the newly released AirPods 3, with an extra $20 off at checkout. That left us with a record low price.



Apple AirPods Pro | $249 $159.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - This kit was down to $159 for a while, but jumped up to $169 once official Black Friday AirPods deals passed.



AirPods Max | $549 $439 at Amazon

Save $70 - The AirPods Max were rocking a heavy discount on these luxury cups. This $439 cost was only available on the day itself, though, jumping back up to $479 afterwards.



Last year's best Black Friday AirPods deals in the UK

AirPods second generation (2019) | £119 £99 at Amazon

Save £20 - This was a brand new record price low on the previous generation AirPods. Amazon had dropped us down as low as £106 before, but considering shipping here was free we'd never seen a better offer.



Apple AirPods Pro | £239 £185 at Amazon

Save £40 - This was a brand new record low on the AirPods Pro, beating the £189 price we saw previously by an additional £4. That meant the latest MagSafe charging buds had never been cheaper, excellent news if you were looking to upgrade.



AirPods Max | £549 £425 at Amazon

Save £127 - We'd seen tumbling discounts on the AirPods Max over the few weeks leading up to Black Friday, but on the day you could save a full £127.



More of today's best Black Friday AirPods deals

If the offers above don't quite suit, you'll find all the lowest prices up for grabs in today's Black Friday AirPods deals just below.

