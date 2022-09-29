Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals 2022: what to expect this year

The Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals are a fine way of focusing on a particular niche of screen to find exactly what you want from a gaming screen. Focusing on this one particular spec can narrow down your search incredibly quickly and be a smart way to hone in your best matches. Given that the minimum standard for the best gaming monitor market is now at that magical 144Hz point, monitors at this level and above are fast becoming the most populous in the field.
This is a double-edged sword as it means there's plenty to choose from, but can make navigating the market hard. That's where the Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals can come in very handy as they will highlight particularly monitors that can then be scrutinised elsewhere while harboring that 144Hz refresh rate to begin with.
And we reckon there's going to be something for everyone this year particularly. We've seen a few more 4K 144Hz monitors come out this year which are perfect for those with new-gen consoles - proving that this spec isn't just a PC-only feature. These are good examples of pricey monitors that will be good candidates for price cuts, but those up and down the spectrum will be subject to it too. Hitting the PC-gaming sweet spot of 1440p resolution teamed with a 144+Hz refresh rate will be absolutely chef's kiss - and doing so on the cheap will make it even sweeter.
Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals: FAQs
When will the Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals start?
Black Friday is taking place on November 25, this year. However, as gaming monitors have become much more sought-after items in recent years, especially high refresh models, then the Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals could begin at the beginning of the week, or potentially as early as mid-to-late October, with things wrapping up on Cyber Monday.
Where will the best Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals be?
High refresh gaming monitors (144Hz and above) are fast becoming the minimum standard for gaming - and as such the starting point for those folks searching for monitors. And retailers have begun to notice. Amazon and Dell normally have 144Hz gaming monitors cheaper than most, but Newegg (in the US) and Overclockers, and eBuyer (in the UK) have held their own in the past as well. Here's what you can currently expect from the biggest online retailers.
Last year's best Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals
As with most areas of gaming gear and tech, we value being able to look back on last year's deals. Examining the specific kinds of Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals that have occurred means we can get a broad idea of the depth of price cuts, what range of products will get the deal treatment, and which ones might be inline for even deeper cuts this time around. You can see some of our picks and what we said about them below from last year.
Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals in the US
Razer Raptor |
$699.99 $499.99 at Best Buy
Save $200 - If getting your battle station's vibe just right is your main concern, the Razer Raptor comes with fully-customisable lighting on top of its adjustable screen. Of course, it also excels at gaming, with a1ms response time and 1440p resolution.
Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals in the UK
HP X24iH| £129.98 at Argos
The lowest-ever price, the 165Hz refresh rate on this modest 23.8" 1080p display is perfect if you want to focus purely on image speed, or if you're building a somewhat bijou setup. It's already sold out on Amazon at the same price point, and is running low at Argos too.
