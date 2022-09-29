Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals 2022: what to expect this year

The Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals are a fine way of focusing on a particular niche of screen to find exactly what you want from a gaming screen. Focusing on this one particular spec can narrow down your search incredibly quickly and be a smart way to hone in your best matches. Given that the minimum standard for the best gaming monitor market is now at that magical 144Hz point, monitors at this level and above are fast becoming the most populous in the field.

This is a double-edged sword as it means there's plenty to choose from, but can make navigating the market hard. That's where the Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals can come in very handy as they will highlight particularly monitors that can then be scrutinised elsewhere while harboring that 144Hz refresh rate to begin with.

And we reckon there's going to be something for everyone this year particularly. We've seen a few more 4K 144Hz monitors come out this year which are perfect for those with new-gen consoles - proving that this spec isn't just a PC-only feature. These are good examples of pricey monitors that will be good candidates for price cuts, but those up and down the spectrum will be subject to it too. Hitting the PC-gaming sweet spot of 1440p resolution teamed with a 144+Hz refresh rate will be absolutely chef's kiss - and doing so on the cheap will make it even sweeter.

If you're looking for another kind of specific deal this year then it will be worth keeping the Black Friday 1440p monitor deals and Black Friday 4K monitor deals in mind too.

Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals: FAQs

When will the Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals start? Black Friday is taking place on November 25, this year. However, as gaming monitors have become much more sought-after items in recent years, especially high refresh models, then the Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals could begin at the beginning of the week, or potentially as early as mid-to-late October, with things wrapping up on Cyber Monday.

Last year's best Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals

As with most areas of gaming gear and tech, we value being able to look back on last year's deals. Examining the specific kinds of Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals that have occurred means we can get a broad idea of the depth of price cuts, what range of products will get the deal treatment, and which ones might be inline for even deeper cuts this time around. You can see some of our picks and what we said about them below from last year.

Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Samsung G7 | $799.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - If you want to match your 144Hz refresh rate with a 4K resolution, the G7 version of the popular Samsung Odyssey line is a good place to start, with a 28" display and a 1ms response time to boot.

(opens in new tab) Dell S3422DWG | $509.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - This deal has been reduced by $20, but the lion's share of its discount is still available. With a 34" curved display and 1440p resolution as well as a 144Hz refresh rate, this is a strong start if you want something big.

(opens in new tab) Alienware AW2521H | $627.89 $470 at Amazon

Save $150 - If you're really looking to ensure you never miss a moment, there's over $150 off this 360Hz Alienware monitor. The discount on this monitor has improved since it went live, so now's a better time to buy.



(opens in new tab) Razer Raptor | $699.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - If getting your battle station's vibe just right is your main concern, the Razer Raptor comes with fully-customisable lighting on top of its adjustable screen. Of course, it also excels at gaming, with a1ms response time and 1440p resolution.



(opens in new tab) LG Ultragear 27GL850-B| $499.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - With 1ms response times and support for 1440p resolution, this is the biggest discount we've seen on LG's popular Ultragear series so far.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G5| $379.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 - Samsung's Odyssey series appears throughout this list, but this is a good deal on a monitor that's a cut above its G3 and CRG5 alternatives, thanks in part to its curved 27" display.

(opens in new tab) Dell S3422DWG| $680 $449.99 at Dell

Save $230 - If you're really hoping to push the boat out, Dell's slashed the price on a massive 34" curved monitor which is also packing 1440p resolution.

(opens in new tab) MSI Optix MPG341CQR | $644.99 $549.99 at Amazon

Save $95 - Leading the pack for Amazon's early Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals is a hefty discount on this ultra-wide, 34" curved beauty.

(opens in new tab) ASUS MG248QR| $299 $199.99 at Walmart

Save $99 - A modest 24" display and a 1080p resolution make this an excellent choice for those who really want to hit higher refresh rates without extra bells and whistles. Factor in 1ms response time and this is a strong lower-end deal.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey CRG5 | $279.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 - It's not the biggest screen at 24", but the curved display will boost your immersion while the 144Hz display keeps your image crisp, and the $130 discount is pretty good, too.

Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) iiyama G-Master Red Eagle | £469.99 £329 at Box

Save £140 - This one pulls out all the stops - a curved 34" display at 144Hz offering 1440p resolution and 1ms response time, inbuilt speakers and AMD freesync - all at a seriously impressive £140 discount.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo G27c-10| £249.99 £179 at Amazon

Save £71 - Lenovo's curved 27" display lets you push the limits at a lower price thanks to 1ms response speed and up to 165Hz refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo G24-10| £189.99 £129 at Amazon

Save £60 - A competitive alternative to Samsung and ASUS alternatives, the G24-10 offers that crucial 1ms response time on its 24" 1080p display.

(opens in new tab) ASUS TUF VG259Q| £269 £149.97 at Amazon

Save £119 - This 24.5" display is one of the bigger discounts we've seen on Asus monitors this week, boasting the company's low-Motion Blur tech and a 1ms response time.

(opens in new tab) MSI Optix G271| £259 £168.97 at Amazon

Save £90 - You might be paying a bit more than you would for the G241, but you're also getting a bigger screen and a steeper discount, plus the high refresh rate and low-impact lighting is all still there.

(opens in new tab) Asus VG279Q | £279 £199 at Amazon

Save £80 - It's not quite the lowest ever price, but you're getting a good IPS panel for your money with that high refresh rate in Full HD for under £200.

(opens in new tab) HP X24iH| £129.98 at Argos

The lowest-ever price, the 165Hz refresh rate on this modest 23.8" 1080p display is perfect if you want to focus purely on image speed, or if you're building a somewhat bijou setup. It's already sold out on Amazon at the same price point, and is running low at Argos too.

(opens in new tab) Asus Tuf VG27VH1B | £299 £218.99 at Amazon

Save £80 - It's a few pounds shy of the historic lowest ever price on the VG27VH1B, so don't miss out if you've wanted an affordable high-end gaming display with a gorgeous curve.

