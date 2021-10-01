Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals: tips on getting fast gaming displays for less this year

Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals are one of the better ways to score yourself one of the best gaming monitors at a heavily reduced rate.

High refresh rate gaming monitors have become increasingly more sought after in recent years, especially in the competitive FPS and fighting game scene, where every frame matters. But whether you're interested in going pro, or just want the smoothest gameplay experience possible in any game you play, you're sure to find something great that works for you in the Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals.

And if you're interested in a more general scope from the world of displays, and want to prepare with more of a bird's eye perspective on the market then Black Friday gaming monitor deals are sure to give you an encompassing view of what to expect and be ready for.

When will the Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals start? Black Friday is taking place on November 26, this year. However, as gaming monitors have become much more sought-after items in recent years, especially high refresh models, then the Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals could begin at the beginning of the week, or potentially as early as late October, with things wrapping up on Cyber Monday.

Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals: what to expect on the day 144Hz gaming monitors are going to be popular on Black Friday, which we can be sure of. For instance, last year, Amazon had a BenQ Zowie XL2411P gaming monitor reduced to $199 from its original $289 MSRP. Similarly, the Samsung CJG56 curved gaming monitor was $529, down from $599 - a full $70 off. These are the kinds of offers that you can expect to find on 144Hz gaming monitors from some of the larger retailers.

The Asus XG27UQ is a 4K 144Hz gaming which takes our number two slot as the best gaming monitor you can buy right now. What's more, with its 1ms response time and IPS panel technology, games will look and run fantastic. It is a little on the pricey side normally, so hopefully, it comes down a little in price by November.

The Razer Raptor 27 is also one of our favorite 144Hz gaming monitors that you can buy, and with its IPS 1440p screen, and stylish RGB, it's a solid proposition for gamers looking to experience higher resolutions and higher frame rates and get hardware from the well-known maker.

