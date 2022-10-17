Black Friday 1440p monitor deals 2022: what to expect from this year's sales

If you're thinking about taking advantage of the Black Friday 1440p monitor deals this year then you need to know what we are expecting from the sales this year. Last year we saw some of the best gaming monitors take massive price slashes.
Monitors typically see hundreds of dollars shaved off during Black Friday sales due to the wide range that is available. Whether you're looking for an affordable second monitor or you need a replacement for your primary monitor, there will be a discount that you can take advantage.
Plenty of Black Friday gaming monitor deals have stuck around. Whether you're chasing speed or sheer visual fidelity, there's sure to be a solid deal out there for you. If you're more of a console player then you can always take a look at our best Black Friday gaming TV deals.
Black Friday 1440p monitor deals: FAQs
When will Black Friday 1440p monitor deals start?
We will see Black Friday fall on November 25th this year. However, in the past, we have seen 1440p monitor deals start as early as a week in advance, and then carry over to Cyber Monday. We must stress, however, that the best deals are often on the day itself, so we might encourage a bit of caution on Wednesday, for instance, as a price could tumble further on Friday.
Where will the best Black Friday 1440p monitor deals be?
Black Friday 1440p monitor deals are spread across the majority of the big online retailers, however, Amazon and Dell could be your best bet for finding the deepest discounts on the day given the former's reach and ability to offer vast stock, and the latter's gaming pedigree and mouse.
US:
Amazon: Minor savings on the likes of BenQ, Gigabyte, and Sceptre panels (opens in new tab)
Dell: Right now you can save up to $230 on Dell 1440p gaming monitors (opens in new tab)
Best Buy: You can currently save up to $60 on MSI and Samsung displays (opens in new tab)
Walmart: LG UltraGear, Asus, and Deco 1440p panels are up to $130 off (opens in new tab)
Newegg: Save 24% off of Viewsonic, Samsung, and Gigabyte 1440p displays (opens in new tab)
Samsung: Save up to $100 on Dual 1440p/QHD Samsung gaming monitors (opens in new tab)
UK:
Amazon: You can currently save up to £110 on LG Ultragear 1440p displays (opens in new tab)
Currys: Right now you can get £130 off certain Samsung Quad HD monitors (opens in new tab)
Overclockers: Save up to 36% on Samsung and BenQ 1440p panels (opens in new tab)
Dell: You can currently save up to £219 on Alienware and Dell 1440p panels (opens in new tab)
Samsung: Low prices and regular deals on 1440p panels in all form factors (opens in new tab)
Black Friday 1440p monitor deals: What to expect this year
Amazon tends to hold some of the more substantial Black Friday 1440p monitor deals, especially if last year is any indication. Take one of our favorite gaming monitors, for instance, the Samsung Odyssey G7, which saw its historically lowest-ever price on last year's Black Friday sales event. It was reduced down to $599.99 from its current $799.99 (opens in new tab) asking price - a saving of $200!
Newegg was also in the running for some of the better Black Friday 1440p monitor deals, too, as the Gigabyte Aorus CV27Q was selling for $370, for $90 off its MSRP. These are the kind of savings that you expect to make over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period on the more established brands but we always say that anything can happen so be prepared for likely deals, desirable deals, and the plain ridiculous - just to be sure.
Last year's Black Friday 1440p monitor deals in the US
Last year's Black Friday 1440p monitor deals in the UK
Today's deals
Our price comparison software works day and night to bring you the best 1440p monitor deals ahead of the Black Friday and other winter sales events.
As for what to look out for from specific 1440p monitors on the day, we highly recommend the Razer Raptor for its phenomenal picture quality and tidy in-built cable management. Similarly, the Samsung G7 is seriously hard to beat, if you've got the extra cash to spend. We understand that these particular panels could prove a little pricey for some, but there's plenty on offer at the other end of the spectrum with the likes of the ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQ that offers the same stellar 1440p resolution for a much more wallet-friendly rate with decidedly few concessions.
You can also check out our Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals and Black Friday 4K monitor deals. If you're not sure what screen you want to pick up then browse them all to ensure you're getting what's best for you.