Black Cat becomes Night-Spider in Edge of Spider-Verse #3

By published

Felicia Hardy gets her own spider-sona in Edge of Spider-Verse #3 plus Samurai Deadpool returns

Edge of Spider-Verse #3 art
Edge of Spider-Verse #3 art (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Edge of Spider-Verse #3 arrives in September, but Marvel Comics is offering up a look at what's inside right now with a rundown of some of the stories appearing in the anthology issue along with the creative teams attached to each tale - and a little peek at some of the designs appearing in the issue as well.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
 (opens in new tab)

First up, Edge of Spider-Verse lead writer Dan Slott takes master thief Felicia Hardy in a new direction. In Edge of Spider-Verse #3, Slott turns Felicia into Night-Monk... check that ... Night-Spider, drawing on her long running romantic history with Spider-Man in the mainstream Marvel Universe for a Multiverse twist. 

Night-Spider's story is written by Slott with art from Sumeyye Kesgin, and a character design, seen here, by Kris Anka.

Then there's a story of a slightly different hero in the Spider-Verse, Samurai Deadpool. Not sure how she fits into Spider-Verse? Neither are we, but her creators Sanshiro Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi will bring her into the title after Samurai Deadpool's appearance in the stories Deadpool: Samurai and Deadpool: Black, White, and Blood.

Finally, Pavitr Prabhakar, the Spider-Man of India, returns in a story from author Nikesh Shukla, who makes his own Marvel Universe debut as a writer alongside a crew of artists including Mark Bagley, Paco Medina, David Baldeón, Gerardo Sandoval and Abhishek Malsuni.

Here's a gallery of art and pages from Edge of Spider-Verse #3:

Image 1 of 5
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Image 1 of 5

Edge of Spider-Verse has been billed as the "end" of the Spider-Verse as readers have come to know the concept for the last several years, with the limited series scheduled to give way to a relaunched adjectiveless Spider-Man title written by Dan Slott with art from Mark Bagley.

Edge of Spider-Verse #3 is due out September 14.

Stay up to date on all the new Spider-Man comics planned for release in 2022 and beyond.

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)