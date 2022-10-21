Dwayne Johnson leaks Black Adam post-credits audio – because the audience is going Avengers: Endgame levels wild

Black Adam has finally arrived, and it's driving audiences wild. Dwayne Johnson, who plays the titular anti-hero in the movie, has shared audio from a showing of the movie in France – and the crowd absolutely loses it over the huge Black Adam post-credits scene.

"Chills #BlackAdam is a GREAT TIME at the movies – here's an insane AUDIENCE ERUPTION at the end of BLACK ADAM from last night in France," Johnson wrote on Twitter. "We opened #1 in France, Korea & Indonesia and the rest of the world opens TONIGHT. Have FUN tonight."

The crowd are so excited, in fact, that you can't even hear the post-credits scene over the cheering, bringing back memories of all those Avengers: Endgame fan reaction videos. And, while we won't get into spoilers here, it's safe to say that Black Adam's final stinger will shake up the DCEU in a big way.

Black Adam also brings the Justice Society to the big screen for the first time. Pierce Brosnan is Doctor Fate, Aldis Hodge is Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell is Cyclone, and Noah Centineo is Atom Smasher. They go up against Johnson's anti-hero, the champion of the fictional nation of Khandaq, who is awakened from a millennia-long slumber by Sarah Shahi's Adrianna Tomaz.

