When will Black Adam be on streaming? Estimated HBO Max release date

Black Adam, the latest DC movie, is finally here. It introduces the Justice Society of America, made up of Aldis Hodge's Hawkman, Noah Centineo's Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell's Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate, and pits them against Dwayne Johnson's titular anti-hero.

With Black Adam currently playing exclusively in theaters, though, you might be wondering when it will be available on HBO Max to stream. Back in 2021, every single Warner Bros. movie arrived on HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously, but the company has since moved away from that strategy.

When is Black Adam on HBO Max?

Warner Bros. also isn't sticking to a 45-day theatrical window anymore. Just look at Elvis, which took months to hit the streamer following its successful theatrical release (whereas The Batman arrived on HBO Max after 45 days, despite performing well at the box office). That means the more successful Black Adam is, the longer we can expect to wait.

If Black Adam goes to HBO Max after 45 days, we can expect it on December 4. But, Elvis had a 71-day theatrical window, which would push Black Adam all the way out to December 30. Considering the Black Adam box office is shaping up be very strong, we can expect to wait a while longer for the superhero movie to hit streaming. Late 2022 or early 2023 seems a safe bet for now, especially considering the next DC movie, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, doesn't arrive until March 17, 2023.

