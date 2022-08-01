Dwayne Johnson has "major plans" to expand the 'Black Adam DC Universe'

Fresh off the success of DC League of Super-Pets at the box office, its star Dwayne Johnson (who voices Krypto the Superdog in the animated film) has opened up on the "major plans" to expand both the 'Black Adam DC Universe' and the 'DC Super Pets Universe.'

On Instagram (opens in new tab), Johnson detailed the Super-Pets post-credits scene in which, spoiler alert, Black Adam and his dog Anubis (both voiced by Johnson) show up and meet John Krasinski’s Superman. Alongside it, he announced his intentions to grow both franchises.

"At @sevenbucksprod we have major plans to build out the Black Adam DC Universe and now the DC Super Pets Universe with our partners @wbpictures & @dccomics - and Super Pets & Black Adam is just the beginning," Johnson wrote.

DC League of Super-Pets topped the box office over the weekend, grossing over $40 million. Johnson’s next DC project, Black Adam, is releasing on October 21. If we take Johnson at face value, sequels and spin-offs could also be in the pipeline.

A new Black Adam trailer debuted during Warner Bros. SDCC panel, and it showcased Johnson’s anti-hero coming face-to-face with Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman and the rest of the Justice Society of America. Johnson also said, "Our goal is to build out a new era of the DC universe with the Justice Society."

We also were treated to a Shazam: Fury of the Gods trailer at the event, while Johnson was asked who would win in a fight between Black Adam and Superman. His response? "It all depends on who is playing Superman."

For more from the Warner Bros. panel, check out our recap from the event. Then discover what DC is cooking up in 2022 and 2023 with our guide to new superhero movies.