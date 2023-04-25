Netflix renews Big Mouth for eighth and final season

Netflix's popular animated sitcom Big Mouth has been renewed for season 8, which is also set to be the show's final installment, Deadline (opens in new tab) reports. Plus, Big Mouth spin-off Human Resources is also reportedly set to end after season 2 airs in the coming months.

According to Deadline, Big Mouth season 8 will serve as a send-off for both shows, as the characters from Human Resources will join the new episodes of the original series. It'll be a while before the show comes to an end, though, as the upcoming season 7 has yet to air.

Big Mouth first aired in 2017, with Human Resources premiering in 2022. The former follows a group of kids as they fall headfirst into puberty, while the latter centers around the 'Hormone Monsters' depicted in the original series who act as representations of humans' feelings.

Both shows feature stacked ensemble casts (with a lot of crossover between the two), including Nick Kroll (who's also the series' co-creator), John Mulaney, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Jordan Peele, Ali Wong, Thandiwe Newton, and Chelsea Peretti. Both Big Mouth and Human Resources have received critical acclaim, with Rudolph winning two Emmys for her voice acting as Connie the Hormone Monstress in the former.

Neither Big Mouth season 7 nor Human Resources season 2 have release dates just yet. While we wait for their next installment to arrive on the streamer, fill out your watch list with our picks of the other best Netflix shows to watch right now.