Big laptop sales kick off at HP and Dell for Labor Day

Tech heavyweights HP and Dell have entered the Labor Day sales ring, and they're throwing down some mighty tempting laptop sales while they're at it. You can currently save over $1,000 on certain models (yes, really), but these offers probably won't stick around for long. You can check them out below.

The highlight of these laptop sales for Labor Day would have to be the HP ZBook 15v G5. This 'mobile workstation' has prices starting at $805.20, a massive drop from the original, eye-watering $2,013 price tag. It's a machine built to last in a literal and metaphorical sense thanks to hardcore build-materials, 6-core Intel Xeon processors, and super-fast NVMe SSD internal storage.

Next up is the HP 15T, a very respectable laptop with a solid i5 processor, a 256 GB SSD, and a streamlined design that's going for $549.99 instead of $790. That makes it a great laptop for work or school use, and you can be guaranteed in its quality thanks to the HP make.

As for Dell, you can pick up the highly sought-after XPS 13 for $1,099 instead of $1,250 ($150 less than normal). Meanwhile, you can get an Inspiron 13 5000 with a 10th-gen i5 processor and 256GB NVMe SSD for $679.99, a saving of $100 in total. Pretty good for a reliable work laptop, that one.

We've listed all of the standout offers below, but you can always browse the HP range for yourself or take a look at the Dell deals here. As for what the competition has to offer, head over to our full round-up of the Labor Day laptop sales.

Labor Day sales

HP 15T | $790 $549.99 at HP

You can currently pick up a very capable work or school laptop - the HP 15T for a solid $240 less than normal. This particular device features a 10th-gen Intel i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, a 256GB SSD, 12GB RAM, and a large 15.6-inch display to go with its streamlined design.View Deal

HP ZBook 15v G5 | $2,013 From $805.20 at HP

Want something with a little more grunt? You can pick up the HP ZBook 15v G5 for over $1,000 less than normal via the HP store right now because of Labor Day. That's a real bargain on a slightly more powerful device, particularly because it comes with a super-fast NVMe SSD for quicker loading.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 13 5000 | $780 $679.99 at Dell

This is another excellent work or school choice, particularly with $100 knocked off the asking-price; this Inspiron model is a versatile laptop, offering a hefty 10th-gen i5 processor and 256GB NVMe SSD. Well worth considering.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 | $1,250 $1,099 at Dell

The Dell XPS range is always hugely popular, so being able to save a few hundred bucks is hugely welcome on this XPS 13 model. These laptops are excellent for work and school use, so it's well worth considering. However, they're unlikely to stay in stock for long due to their popularity.View Deal

Want more options? Take a look at the full Labor Day HP range and the Dell laptop deals to see what's on offer.

Would you prefer something focused on games? Don't forget about the best gaming laptops. It's also well worth checking in with these cheap gaming laptop deals.