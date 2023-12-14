Eddie Murphy tries to uncover an LA conspiracy in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Eddie Murphy is back as foul-mouthed Detroit-made detective Axel Foley, 30 years after he last played him, in the first trailer for Netflix's upcoming Beverly Hills Cop sequel.

Directed by Mark Molloy, from a script by Will Beall, the follow-up sees Foley working his regular beat when his day-to-day is thrown out of sorts by a mysterious figure who threatens his daughter's life. In response, she (Taylour Paige) and her father team up with old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton), as well as new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), and travel to the West Coast to crack the case – and wind up uncovering a conspiracy along the way.

"I almost admire you," Kevin Bacon's character opens with in the new promo, which you can watch above. "Still on these treats; running and gunning. I'm just amazed it doesn't get to you."

"I'm gonna be fine," Foley reassures Paul Reiser's Jeffrey in a later scene. "They love me in Beverly Hills."

Released in 1984, the original film saw Foley drawn into the crime world of the titular Los Angeles neighborhood when his close friend Mikey Tandino is murdered. It went on to spawn two sequels: Beverly Hills Cop 2 and Beverly Hills Cop 3, in 1987 and 1994 respectively.

While Netflix is yet to announce an official release date for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the streamer confirms the action comedy will land sometime in summer 2024, so fans don't have too much longer to wait. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows.