Better Call Saul finale marks the end of the Breaking Bad universe

Better Call Saul showrunners Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould have announced the Breaking Bad universe is coming to an end. The award-winning creators confirmed that after the Better Call Saul season 6 finale drops on August 15, they had no more spin-offs planned.

"You can’t keep putting all your money on red 21," Gilligan said at the virtual TCAs, per Deadline (opens in new tab). "I feel like we probably pushed it by doing a spin-off to Breaking Bad [but] I could not be more happy with the results. Then I did El Camino and I’m very proud of that too. But I think I’m starting to sense you’ve got to know when to leave the party, you don’t want to be the guy with a lampshade on your head."

Gilligan went on to add that he doesn’t have "any plans right now to do anything more in this universe". Although, he did admit: "I probably gave the same answer at the end of Breaking Bad." Gould echoed his sentiments, adding that he wants to try new things but said he can "never say never as who knows how we’re going to feel in a couple of years."

Breaking Bad ran for five seasons and 62 episodes, while Better Call Saul will clock in at six seasons and 63 episodes when the finale airs. The team also released a sequel film called El Camino back in 2019. The movie followed Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman in the aftermath of the Breaking Bad finale.

It looks like we won’t be waiting long to see what the showrunners are up to next. Gilligan has already lined up his next project, which Deadline (opens in new tab) described as a drama "focusing on people and exploring the human condition in an unexpected, surprising way". Comparisons have already been made to The Twilight Zone, which Gilligan wrote 31 episodes of.

