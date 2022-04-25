Better Call Saul season 6 release schedule: When does episode 3 air on AMC and Netflix?

Better Call Saul season 6 is taking Jimmy McGill ever closer to becoming the Saul Goodman we know from Breaking Bad. Better Call Saul season 6, part 1 is currently airing on AMC in the US on Mondays and on Netflix internationally on Tuesdays.

The final season began with a dramatic double bill in the aftermath of Gus’ attack on Lalo Salamanca's home. Now episode 3’s synopsis promises to continue to follow Nacho’s story as remains on the run, while Jimmy is tasked with working out if he’ll “remain a friend” of the cartel. Gus and Mike are also preparing for a meeting as Lalo works out the next stage of his plot.

Across the opening half of the final season, there will be seven episodes to get stuck into. We’ve compiled a guide to how you can watch new episodes of Better Call Saul season 6, when they’re out, and what time they will be released.

(Image credit: AMC)

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 3 will air on Monday, April 25. The episode will be released first in the US on AMC and the AMC Plus streaming service at 9pm Eastern/Pacific and 8pm Central.

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 3 will be available to watch internationally on Netflix on Tuesday, April 26. The streaming service usually updates its global library at 12am PDT, as Netflix’s headquarters are in California. Therefore, in the UK, it’s expected the episode will drop at 8am. Internationally, the episode will be available at the equivalent time in your respective time zone.

How many episodes are there in Better Call Saul season 6?

(Image credit: AMC)

In total, the final season of the drama features 13 episodes. The first seven of these are currently airing as Part 1. The episode titles and runtimes of these are below.

Episode 1: Wine and Roses – April 18 (56 mins) – available now!

Episode 2: Carrot and Stick – April 18 (59 mins) – available now!

Episode 3: Rock and Hard Place – April 25

Episode 4: Hit and Run – May 2

Episode 5: Black and Blue – May 9

Episode 6: Title TBA – May 16

Episode 7: Title TBA – May 23

The final six episodes of the show will air as Better CAll Saul season 6, part 2, which begins on July 11, 2022.

Episode 8: Title TBA – July 11

Episode 9: Title TBA – July 18

Episode 10: Title TBA – July 25

Episode 11: Title TBA – August 1

Episode 12: Title TBA – August 8

Episode 13: Title TBA – August 15

