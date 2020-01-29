Bethesda's 24-hour sale helps fight Australia bushfires

For 24 hours starting January 30, you can get 33% off any Bethesda game on Bethesda.net and the Humble Store and help fight Australia bushfires. Bethesda Softworks is donating net proceeds from the sale to the Australian Red Cross .

To help Australia, we’re having a 24 hour sale starting January 30th on @humble and https://t.co/R4vSjdDRMu. Net proceeds will go to @RedCrossAU to help with fire relief efforts. Details: https://t.co/a4dxnjXbp6 pic.twitter.com/Z6W9kLZRiWJanuary 29, 2020

There's an inherent sense of guilt to impulse-buying, but Bethesda's latest sale wholly remedies that factor by sending your hard-earned money to a very good cause. Ongoing and widespread fires have ravaged large parts of Australia since June 2019, spreading through tens of millions of acres of wildlife and threatening irreparable damage to the continent's ecosystems. Up to 32 people have died as a result of the bushfires and up to 1 billion animals.

The sale runs for a full 24 hours from January 30 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm GMT. For a heavily discounted price, you can buy into Elder Scrolls Online and prepare for the Greymoor expansion, which will take you back to "the dark heart of Skyrim" this summer. Alternatively, you can snag Doom 2016 for the Switch, Xbox One, PS4, or PC.

For charitable gamers in need of some new duds, Bethesda is also giving 100% of profits from the Responders Australia Charity Tee to the Australian Salvation Army . The t-shirt features the "Vault Boy Responder" holding an adorable koala on the front chest and the Responder symbol on the back, and it ships in March.