Best Crocs Jibbitz in 2024

Crocs are meant for the most fearless of style pioneers … or at least those who like to have their feet feel really, really comfy. While this foamy footwear is the Marmite of the fashion world, Crocs are perfect for those who like to make a statement. With some help from the best Jibbitz, that statement that can something along the lines of "Hey, check out all my interests!"



If you're lost, Jibbitz are accessories for your Crocs that serve a similar purpose to pins. They have a peg at the back which can easily slot in and out of the holes at the top of the shoes, meaning you have practically infinite options when it comes to customizing your clogs.



With such a vast selection of Jibbitz charms for you to choose from, we at GamesRadar+ thought we'd save you the hard work and round up the best Crocs Jibbitz for fans of Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and Pokemon.

Best Crocs Jibbitz for Marvel fans

(Image credit: Marvel)

BEST MARVEL CROCS COMBO (Image credit: Crocs) With great footwear comes great responsibility. Many people may try to tell you that these Spider-Man All-Terrain Clogs are not great footwear. We call those people cowards.



These uber-comfy sling-back Crocs sport a spectacular all-over design inspired by your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and come with matching Jibbitz.

We've yet to see a Marvel hero whose costume includes Crocs, but I am holding out hope that'll change someday.



In the meantime, there are plenty of really super Marvel x Crocs collabs you can pick up to help you live out all your comfy caped crusader fantasies.



Fair warning though, I have thoroughly scoured the web for any sign of infinity stone Jibbitz and I'm devastated to report that they don't exist ... yet. Crocs, please get on that A.S.A.P.



The trgaic lack of Thanos things for your toes aside, here are some of the best Marvel Crocs Jibbitz we've come across.

GamesRadar+ recommends

1. Guardians of the Galaxy 5-Pack Jibbitz View on Crocs store The Guardians of the Galaxy 5-pack includes the group’s founding members represented in a colorful, minimalist style. Thankfully, these Jibbitz manage to avoid the uncanniness of the Avengers Emojis 5 Pack by maintaining the original character proportions. That’s a welcome feature, as I’m pretty sure Emoji Hulk’s dead eyes will haunt my nightmares. 2. Spider-Man 5-Pack Jibbitz View on Crocs store This eye-catching Jibbitz pack is perfect for Spider-Man fans you aren't ready to fully commit to Spider-Man Crocs ... or those who already have the Spider-Man Crocs and want to add even more Jibbitz to them. As well as a charm of the Marvel Spider-Man logo, the set has some very cool designs taken from the spider-suit, all with a distinctive spider and web motif. 3. Spider-Man Venom Single Jibbitz View on Crocs store If you want to pop something on your Crocs that has a little more edge, this Venom Jibbitz is a great choice. Rock that symbiote style! The design features a striking red, white, and black graphic of Venom showing a whole lotta tongue. Mercifully, there's no alien drool included.





Best Crocs Jibbitz for Star Wars fans

(Image credit: Walt Disney Company)

BEST STAR WARS CROCS COMBO (Image credit: Crocs) If you haven’t embraced the world of Crocs yet, it’s high time you came over to the dark side. It’s easier than ever to put together a Star Wars inspired clog ensemble thanks to the Mandalorian Shoe & Jibbitz Set.

A long time ago, in a far galaxy far, far away, people used to be stuck traipsing about in uncomfortable, overly practical-looking footwear. But no longer! We Crocs lovers refuse! We're like The Resistance but with clogs on, really.



Your options for decorating your Crocs with Star Wars charms are pretty expansive as Crocs has been making Star Wars collab shoes and Jibbitz since 2014.

There's even a line of cute chibi versions of characters like Chewbacca and Darth Vader. The Jibbitz below are the best of the bunch though.

GamesRadar+ recommends

1. Star Wars 5-Pack Jibbitz View on Crocs store This Star Wars 5-Pack of Jibbitz is a must have for any Crocs-sporting Star Wars fan. It features some of the most distinct symbols from the saga including Yoda, C3-P0, R2-D2, the Millennium Falcon, and a destroyed Death Star. All of these are represented in a lovely mellow color scheme with a proper vintage feel. 2. Star Wars Grogu Single Jibbitz View on Crocs store In sharp contrast to the ageless wisdom of Master Yoda, Grogu is a sweet bumbling baby who needs to be protected at all costs. This Jibbitz of him very worriedly chowing down on some tentacle soup captures that energy perfectly – it’s just so cute!

3. The Mandalorian 5-Pack Jibbitz View on Crocs store If you haven't gotten your fill of 'Baby Yoda' merch already, this 5-Pack of Mandalorian Jibbitz could be just what you need. With its Mudhorn skull, Mandalorian helmet, and sassy Grogu Jibbitz, this set offers a good balance of silly and serious too.

Best Crocs Jibbitz for Disney fans

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

Disney Crocs Combo (Image credit: Crocs) Yeehaw! These Sheriff Woody Classic Clogs will make a rootin' tootin' addition to any Toy Story fan's wardrobe. Not only do these Crocs come with adorable mini cowboy hat and sheriff's badge Jibbitz, they also have Andy written on the right clog. Aww, is anyone else feeling a flash of nostalgia?

Whether it's princesses or Pixar, it's hard to find someone doesn't have a soft spot for at least one great Disney movie. Crocs has heaps of Disney collab items to help you display your love for Disney, whether you're looking for a new pair of clogs or hoping to kit out existing ones.



Beyond being good for day-to-day wear, Disney Jibbitz can make an awesome addition to your Disney-bounding plans.

Given that full cosplay is against the rules at the Disney parks, you can opt for a more subtle approach by instead popping on your Crocs and sticking on some Jibbitz of your favourite character. And with all that walking you'll do around the parks, you'll be glad to have some comfy shoes on.

GamesRadar+ recommends

1. Disney Pixar 5-Pack Jibbitz View on Crocs store This Disney Pixar 5-Pack is a total blast from the past for 90s and 00s kids. It has charming Jibbitz of characters from Ratatouille, Finding Nemo, Monsters Inc, The Incredibles, and WALL-E. In short, it basically looks like my childhood DVD collection. 2. Mickey and Friends 5-Pack Jibbitz View on Crocs store Now matter how many new characters get introduced to the world of Disney, there's always something so special about the classics. This Jibbitz pack includes 5 lovely charms of Minnie, Pluto, Donald, Goofy, and — not forgetting the main mouse himself — Mickey. 3. Horror 55-Pack Jibbitz View on Amazon It's not a phase, Mom. I am a spooky, witchy Crocs fan and I'm not about to change that. This mega pack comes with 55 different charms suitable for your Crocs. While they're all very cool, the main event is definitely the Jibbitz featuring iconic characters from Disney's Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Best Crocs Jibbitz for Pokemon fans

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

BEST POKEMON CROCS COMBO (Image credit: Crocs / The Pokemon Company) These Pikachu Classic Clogs have a shockingly funky design inspired by the most iconic electric-type Pokemon. Not only is Pikachu's sweet little face plastered all over them, they even come with extra Pikachu Jibbitz that can be mixed and matched with your other Crocs.

The Pokemon franchise has been beloved among kids and adults alike for almost three decades. You'd be hard pressed to come across someone who doesn't recognise a Pokeball or at least one of the 1,025 creatures found in the Pokedex.



This is not only due to the Pokemon's popularity but also its ubiquity. This iconic property is just everywhere; it appears in games, anime, movies, plushies, and even footwear accessories.



Crocs officially partnered up The Pokemon Company in 2022 to produce a fun colorful line of clogs, slides, and Jibbitz.



While you can find a whole host of Amazon listings with third-party Pokemon Jibbitz for your Crocs, unlicensed Pokemon merch is some of the most prone to having bizarre, off-model designs. Almost every unofficial Pokemon Jibbitz pack I came across had at least one Pokemon that was either the wrong color or slightly the wrong shape.



These Jibbitz from the Crocs store not only have accurate designs and better quality materials but are also specially moulded to fit any sized Crocs shoe perfectly.

GamesRadar+ recommends

1. Elevated Pokemon Jibbitz 5-Pack View on Crocs store If you’re old enough to remember the OG Pokemon games, this pack could be the perfect fit for you. By toning down the bright colors and introducing a metallic finish, this set manages to make the most quirky pair of shoes you’ll ever own feel almost classy … at least until you turn on the light-up Pikachu. 2. Pokemon 10-Pack Jibbitz View on Crocs store Nothing captures the 'Gotta Catch 'Em All' spirit like this 10-pack of Pokemon Jibbitz. Each of these Crocs charms features a bright, colorful rendering of a Gen 1 Pokemon that is packed with charm and personality — from the cutesy Jigglypuff to the cheeky and mischievous Gengar. Pokemon Snorlax Single Jibbitz View on Crocs store If you're only making room for one Pokemon Jibbitz on your Crocs, please let it be this sleepy Snorlax. Not only is this Jibbitz incredibly cute but it's also a scarily accurate representation of how comfy and laid-back you'll feel when rocking your Crocs.

Best Jibbitz for Crocs FAQs

Do Jibbitz work on fake Crocs? Yes, most of the time. Counterfeit Crocs are usually designed to have very similar holes in the tops of them which Jibbitz can usually slot into just fine. That said, the dimensions of the holes on some fake Crocs may differ, which means that your Jibbitz aren't guaranteed to fit.

Do Jibbitz fit in all Crocs? Yes, Jibbitz fit in all Crocs. The obvious exceptions to this are designs that don't feature Crocs' distinctive ventilation holes. However, standard-sized Jibbitz fit in adult Crocs, kids Crocs, and toddler/baby Crocs.