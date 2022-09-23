Best Buy OLED TV deals just dropped this Sony Bravia below $800

OLED TV deals don't get much better than this. The 48-inch Sony Bravia A9S OLED TV is $799.99 (was $1,099.99) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) today. The $300 saving makes it the cheapest OLED TV in this size range at Best Buy today with the previously mighty 48-inch LG C1 OLED TV still $100 more at $899.99 (and out of stock), despite being surpassed by the LG C2 range. Even refurbished LG C1s with 48-inch screens don't tend to be this cheap. Sony TV aren't usually as heavily discounted as other TV brands either so being able to save so much here makes it worth paying attention to. We'd be surprised if it goes any lower than this before the end of year sales.

With a 48-inch screen, the Sony Bravia A9S OLED TV isn't the biggest of TVs by any means but if you have a small living room or you're looking for one of the best OLED TVs to add to your gaming den, this is the ideal size. Even OLED TV deals on this smaller form factor rarely drop this low, so you're getting great value overall - especially if you don't want your TV to take up the whole room.

An OLED display means that each pixel illuminates independently so that blacks look deeper while colors look more vibrant, all while displaying as part of the same scene. Sony has included a Picture Processor X1 Ultimate that analyzes content to get the best picture possible, with upscaling one of its highlights too. It's also well optimized for PS5 so it's sure to rival the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X that we've already tried out. Considerably cheaper than any of those listed, the 48-inch Sony Bravia A9S OLED TV should delight anyone who doesn't need to go big.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more OLED TV deals further down the page.

(opens in new tab) 48-inch Sony Bravia A9S OLED TV | $1,099.99 $799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - With plenty of key features to enhance your viewing experience, the 48-inch Sony Bravia A9S OLED TV is also cheaper than the competition right now and a worthwhile purchase for any home.



More of today's best OLED TV deals

There are plenty of OLED TV deals around which can be overwhelming. That's why our price comparison widget below has simplified things.

We've already looked at the best gaming TVs around to provide you with an excellent time. We've also looked at the best 120Hz 4K TVs for anyone after the absolute best. One of the best gaming monitors might be a better option too depending on your needs.