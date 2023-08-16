Best Buy knocks $20 off big titles in its latest Nintendo Switch deals

Best Buy is clearing the shelves this week, offering $20 off a selection of excellent Switch games. We don't see Nintendo Switch deals like this every day, so whether you're looking to plug some holes in your collection or you're branching out into something new, now's an excellent time to dive in.

There are five games featured in today's Best Buy sale. Three of these offers even come from Nintendo's first-party line-up; Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD are all down to $39.99 right now. That's impressive considering these bigger releases tend to hold their $59.99 MSRPs, even if they've been on the shelves since the console's beginnings. We only see Nintendo Switch deals on these kinds of games during larger sale events as well.

You'll also find both Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and Bayonetta 3 discounted as well. Walmart and Amazon have caught up here, though, with the same $39.99 sale price on Bayonetta and an improved $33.95 figure on Fire Emblem. Best Buy is winning on most of these prices, but if you're after Three Hopes we'd recommend steering clear of today's sale.

We're rounding up all the Nintendo Switch deals in this sale just below, and plenty more discounts on the latest cheap Nintendo Switch games further down the page.

Best Buy's latest Nintendo Switch deals

Super Mario Odyssey | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Super Mario Odyssey may be an older release, but it still sticks close to that $59.99 MSRP. You won't find this title discounted too much day to day, outside of these larger sales. Price Check: Amazon: $47.90 | Walmart: $49.50



Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - If you haven't yet added the classic kart racer to your Nintendo Switch collection, now's the time to get it on the shelf. You're saving $20 at Best Buy right now, scoring an unseasonably low price for one of the device's biggest games. Price Check: Amazon: $49.79 | Walmart: $49.99



The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - It's not quite got that Breath of the Wild or Tears of the Kingdom scale, but Skyward Sword HD is still an excellent buy at $39.99. Best Buy's Nintendo Switch deals can save you $20 on this 2021 release. Price Check: Amazon: $48.38 | Walmart: $47.40



Bayonetta 3 | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Best Buy's $20 discount on Bayonetta 3 is one of the only offers being matched by other retailers this week. Still, if you're yet to dive into this latest release in the series it's an excellent price. Price Check: Amazon: $39.99 | Walmart: $39.99



More of today's best Nintendo Switch deals

Of course, you'll find plenty more Nintendo Switch deals across the web right now, so if your game of choice isn't featured up above check out the price comparison chart below. You'll find all our top titles as well as the latest prices on the best Nintendo Switch accessories.

