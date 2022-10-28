Best Buy gaming PC deals can save you $400 on this RTX 3060 HP Omen

Gaming PC deals are out in full force at Best Buy this weekend, and one of our favorites is this HP Omen 40L. Available for $1,049.99 (was $1,449.99) (opens in new tab), it boasts a RTX 3060 GPU and 1TB SSD among a set of other useful specs. The configuration may occasionally see a price drop or two but it's rarely as significant as saving $400. At this price, you're more likely to end up with a RTX 3050 or less storage. A good mixture of components including a 12th generation Intel Core i5-12400F, 16GB of HyperX memory and the aforementioned SSD and GPU combo, the HP Omen 40L should put you in good stead for a while. It's easily one of the better deals this side of Black Friday gaming PC deals we're seeing slowly trickle through.

This particular model doesn't feature in our best gaming PCs roundup, but other HP Omen gaming PCs do so you're onto a decent thing here. It looks fairly stylish as well with a window to the side so you can see all the components plus extensive RGB controls. Understated, it won't steal too much focus if your gaming den is also your home office. Those who prefer to be more hands-on than a standard prebuilt gaming PC deal will appreciate being able to overclock it from the HP Omen Gaming Hub too. It also has toolless entry so you can easily upgrade components at a later date if you choose to.

You'll find more information on this HP Omen offer below, along with plenty more gaming PC deals further down the page.

