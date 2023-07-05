Benedict Cumberbatch says he'll return as Doctor Strange next year

Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch has teased that he'll be making his Marvel return next year. The sorcerer hasn't been seen since 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"There are some Marvel capers in the making next year," Cumberbatch said at the JW3 Speaker Series of his future plans.

It's unclear just what project Cumberbatch will next be appearing in, since Doctor Strange 3 hasn't been confirmed – although the Multiverse of Madness post-credits scene involving Charlize Theron's Clea did set up a threequel.

As for the confirmed upcoming Marvel movies, Doctor Strange is most likely to appear in either Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars. The line-up for those films hasn't been revealed just yet, but they'll likely be Infinity War and Endgame-level crossover events. There is a chance Stephen Strange could pop up in other projects before those movies, though, but that remains to be seen for now.

Cumberbatch has also explained why he thinks Doctor Strange isn't strictly an Avenger. "He holds his position as an adult on the periphery of that, but I think only for so long," he commented. "There's always a moment where he has to work with people and team up. And you know, we might see that in the next film; you'll have to wait and see."

Next up on Marvel's release slate is Loki season 2, with Secret Invasion currently dropping weekly on Disney Plus. The Marvels is also arriving this year as part of Marvel Phase 5. Next year brings with it the likes of Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts, with Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Daredevil: Born Again also likely hitting our screens in 2024.

