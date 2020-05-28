Ruby Rose breaks silence on Batwoman exit: "It wasn’t an easy decision"

Former Batwoman actor Ruby Rose has opened up ever so slightly on her decision to leave the CW show after just one season.

“Thank you everyone for coming on this journey,” Rose said on Instagram. “Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio.”

Rose didn’t shed any real light on why she departed, merely saying “it wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know… I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also.” You can read Rose’s Instagram post in full below.

Around the time the news broke, THR carried an official statement from Rose, who praised “everyone involved” for welcoming her “into the DC universe they have so beautifully created.” This new social media post, however, feels more personal and hints at an underlying problem that may one day come to light.

Reports from Variety hinted that the events which led to Rose’s exit were based around the actor’s unhappiness at working long hours as a lead, though it dispelled rumours that any injury or health-related reasons played a factor.

Attention now turns to who will be taking over the cape and cowl of Batwoman (Kate Kane) in season 2, slated to air early next year. Show bosses are reportedly keen to cast a member of the LGBTQ community in the role, though no official announcement has been forthcoming as of writing.