Battlefield 2042 season pass content might include characters, maps, and more for free

Battlefield 2042 season pass details have been potentially outlined by a renowned leaker.

Just below, you can see a tweet published last week by Tom Henderson, a storied leaker with a track record of leaking details surrounding Battlefield 2042 in particular. In this new tweet, Henderson claims that each new season to hit Battlefield 2042 will contain a new playable specialist, two new maps, two new Portal maps for the player-driven creative mode, a story-driven update with new narrative content, and a slew of new weapons and vehicles.

Each #BATTLEFIELD2042 Season;- 1 Specialist- 2 New Maps- 2 Portal Maps- Hazard Zone Update (Story-driven)- 6-8 New Weapons (for each mode)- 2-3 New Vehicles (for each mode)- 100 Season TiersJuly 22, 2021 See more

That's quite the astounding amount of content claimed by Henderson. In a follow-up tweet, Henderson claims that all of this seasonal content for Battlefield 2042 will be entirely free, which is even more impressive given the vast amount of content that's outlined for the game in Henderson's original tweet just above.

This would certainly help extend the lifespan of Battlefield 2042 well after it initially launches later this year. The new Battlefield Portal mode, where players can create their very own game modes using maps, weapons, vehicles, and more from across the history of the series, already looks primed to have players regularly coming back for more. This season pass content could be yet another reason to keep coming back to EA DICE's game.

There's not long to wait now until we can get our hands on Battlefield 2042 for the very first time. In September, the game will be holding an open beta period, where anyone can join, but those who pre-order any edition of Battlefield 2042, or are EA Play subscribers, will get early access to the beta. We don't yet know the final dates for said beta, but it's nice to know it's coming nonetheless.

Battlefield 2042 launches later this year on October 22 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. There's even the chance for players to get access to the final game one week ahead of schedule on October 15, if they're willing to shell out $99.99 for the Gold Edition of Battlefield 2042, or the Ultimate Edition, which costs a staggering $119.99.

