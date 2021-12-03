Battlefield 2042 is getting a new map called Exposure that’ll take “map design to a whole new level”

Battlefield 2042 will get a new map called Exposure, plus 64-player modes on new-gen consoles.

In a new interview with GameSpot yesterday on December 2, Battlefield 2042 developer EA DICE revealed the new map coming to the shooter. However, aside from the name "Exposure," EA DICE wasn't keen on revealing any other details surrounding the new map right now, simply stating that it's going to take "map design to a whole new level."

Additionally, the new interview with GameSpot confirmed that Battlefield 2042 players on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S will be able to manually matchmake for 64-player games of Conquest and Breakthrough. 64 players is the normal cap for these modes on the PS4 and Xbox One versions of EA DICE's new game, but now new-gen players will be able to experience the smaller game modes too.

This is all part of a big ongoing shake-up for Battlefield 2042 at large. When EA DICE's new game launched last month, the developer immediately pledged two significant patches for the shooter, and said updates have now arrived as of early December, offering increased weapon accuracy in the first update last month, and new weekly challenges in the more recent update.

The Battlefield franchise at large has also seen a big leadership change at the top. Former Titanfall boss and Respawn leader Vince Zampella was revealed to be taking command of the franchise earlier this week, changing up the Battlefield series as it moves towards a shared universe. What this could mean for the game series in the long run is anyone's guess, but it's also been revealed that several more EA-owned studios, including the new Marcus Lehto-led studio in Seattle, will be developing content for the future of the Battlefield series.

