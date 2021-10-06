Battlefield 2042 error codes - fixes for EA Play subscribers and ‘Unknown Error’

If you’re getting Battlefield 2042 error codes to do with active EA Play subscriptions or ‘Unknown Errors’ as you try to access the new open beta that has just launched, we’ve got you covered with a few solutions. Battlefield 2042 is the next instalment in the Battlefield series and sees it come back to a more modern, near-future setting. You can try it out now thanks to the Battlefield 2042 open beta, although it’s only available for a short time, so it’s best to not let any error codes cut down on the amount of time you can play. Here are some of the major issues you might be having with Battlefield 2042 and some potential fixes.

A lot of players with EA Play and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions (EA Play is included in Game Pass) that are attempting to log in to the Battlefield 2042 beta have received this message: “To secure your early access and be among the first with boots on the ground when the Beta goes live, you’ll need to pre-order Battlefield 2042 or be an active EA Play subscriber.” There’ll also be a QR-code and ‘Retry’ button below.

Our teams have deployed a fix that will assist EA Play Subscribers and ensure that the game correctly identifies your ability to join us in Early Access #BattlefieldBeta We are still scaling more servers to help meet the demand. I'll keep you updated. https://t.co/VfMeOTJmLwOctober 6, 2021 See more

This is an issue to do with the game not properly recognising these subscriptions and nothing to do with your subscription. A fix for this has been deployed by the development team, so you should no longer be having this issue. If you are, perhaps check that your subscription is still valid. Obviously if you aren’t an EA Play subscriber, Xbox Game Pass subscriber, or haven’t pre-ordered Battlefield 2042, then you will not be able to access the open beta. You will need to have at least one of those things done to get access.

Battlefield 2042 Unknown Error

When you eventually manage to log in to the Battlefield 2042 beta and try to join a match, you might be met with a red error message box saying “Error, unknown error” in the top-right corner of your screen.

If you've met our friend 'Unknown Error' - Sit Tight.This isn't on your end, we're just scaling up all of our servers to meet the demand #BattlefieldBeta pic.twitter.com/W2iOmLZlsQOctober 6, 2021 See more

This is another issue on the developer side, so players do not need to worry about trying any fixes. Servers are being added to combat the problem and meet player demand. Be patient as the Battlefield 2042 team sorts this one out!