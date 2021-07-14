Battlefield 2042 cross-play separates players by console generation

Battlefield 2042 will support cross-play between PC and consoles, but not across different console generations.

Today on July 14, EA published a lengthy blog post revealing a slate of new details about Battlefield 2042. One particular area of note in the blog was the confirmation of cross-play, not only for the final launch of Battlefield 2042, but also for the forthcoming technical test, which is letting players get in on the action slightly early.

In terms of the final product though, Battlefield 2042 will support cross-play when it launches later this year in October. However, this is limited somewhat between console generations, so while PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S will all be able to play together, PS4 and Xbox One will be confined to their own cross-play pool.

Additionally, Battlefield 2042 will support full cross-progression across all systems. So if you start out your career on PS4, and then decide to switch over to the Xbox Series X, you can pick up entirely where you left off, with all your online progress carrying over in its entirety to your new platform of choice.

Battlefield 2042 promises a lot for the series' return later this year. If you're unfamiliar with the information previously revealed about EA's shooter, it's going to drop the single-player campaign entirely in favor of all-out multiplayer warfare, where teams of up to 128 players can face off on the digital battlefield.

Speaking of, Battlefield 2042 is set in the near future, on an Earth ravaged by climate change. While you're exploring the massive open maps of the new shooter, you're going to encounter natural disasters like sandstorms and tornados, which are sure to throw even the best-laid plans entirely out of whack.

There's not long now to wait until Battlefield 2042 launches on October 22, 2021. It'll be available from day one on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and the news of cross-play and cross-progression is no doubt welcome news for fans everywhere. The Battlefield 2042 reveal last month was so popular that Battlefield 4's servers struggled to keep up with the new influx of excited players.



For more from EA's blog post, be sure to check out our Battlefield 2042 FAQ round-up.

For a full look at all the other games launching at some point later this year, head over to our complete new games 2021 guide for more.