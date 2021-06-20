Battlefield 2024's reveal was so successful, Battlefield 4 servers are struggling to keep up with demand

Fans were seemingly so impressed by Battlefield 2042's E3 2021 reveal that Battlefield 4 servers are struggling to keep up with the demand of an influx of new players.

Publisher EA says it's aware of extended queue times – particularly on the West coast of the US – and said it's increasing server capacity and promises it will continue to monitor server performance.

"We were absolutely blown away by your excitement and reactions to the recent Battlefield 2042 reveal," community manager EA_Straatford wrote on the official EA website .

"Since then, many of you have jumped back into Battlefield 4 to already get a taste of the return to all-out-warfare. We’ve been monitoring your experience and noticed queue times in the US West region were far longer than in other regions. Good news, we’ve increased server capacity for this region – you can expect less waiting, and more playing."

Straatford finished on promising the team would "continue monitoring queue times and will make further adjustments as necessary".

ICYMI, a known leaker has suggested Battlefield 2042 will feature a modified take on skill-based matchmaking .

As we explained a few days back, it's thought that Battlefield will pull in all players into a lobby and then will sort out the teams based on their skill afterward. This would effectively mean that the game doesn't have skill-based matchmaking per se, but it does make an attempt to auto-balance teams, which should be good news for certain fans of first-person shooters.

As we said at the time the news was revealed, with 128-player battles , DICE will have to find a whole bunch of players to fill out all of its lobbies. With the games being so big though, it's likely the skill-based team-making will still be felt on both sides of the field.