Gorgeous concept art from unmade Batman Beyond film looks like Batman's answer to the Spider-Verse movies

By Bradley Russell
published

There’s still a chance it gets made

Batman Beyond
(Image credit: DC)

Surprise! Concept art from an unmade Batman Beyond movie has surfaced and it sure looks like Batman’s answer to the Spider-Verse movies. Better still: one of the lead creatives involved still thinks there’s a chance it could get made.

Production designer Yukhi Demers (who was part of the visual development team on the first two Spider-Verse movies) took to Twitter/X to unveil three images from his and director Patrick Harpin’s neon-soaked take on Batman Beyond. Take a look at them below.

See more

"5 months ago Patrick Harpin walked into @wbpictures @DCofficial and pitched a Batman Beyond Animated Feature," Demers wrote of the pitch, which – if it follows the original animated series – would have likely revolved around the Batman of the futuristic Neo-Gotham, Terry McGinnis, being mentored by Bruce Wayne.

"Before we pitched, they warned us ‘there is absolutely no way we can do a Beyond movie’, but they loved our enthusiasm. We pitched the outline for the entire film, and what started as a 'never' turned into a 'maybe'. In the time since, we've been pitching our way up the company hoping to get to @jamesgunn."

So, it’s not a definite no. All eyes now fall on DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn as to whether the animated Batman Beyond movie – which resembles a no-brainer blend of Blade Runner and Across the Spider-Verse – will get its wings.

Gunn, meanwhile, is busy getting ready to film Superman: Legacy, the first chapter in his new DC cinematic universe. The new Superman film, with David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, will kick off DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters in July 2025.

For more, check out the new superhero movies headed your way very soon.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.