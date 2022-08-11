Scrapped Batgirl movie would have introduced Killer Moth

A new behind the scenes picture from the canceled Batgirl movie has revealed that Killer Moth was set to debut in the film. Leslie Grace starred as the titular hero, while Brendan Fraser played the villain Firefly, and Michael Keaton was returning as Batman.

"Doesn't seem much point keeping quiet about this now and sucks we won't get to see it on screen, but here you go. Doubled 'Killer Moth' in Batgirl, along with my pal Stevie who doubled Commissioner Gordon," wrote stunt performer Jules Wallace on Instagram, along with pictures of him in costume. "Quite a long chaotic shoot but we had a great time and glad to see many of the US and European cast and crew left with a love of Glasgow and Scotland."

A post shared by Jules Wallace (@jules__wallace) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

In the pictures, Wallace wears a pretty normal outfit of a tracksuit with a fancy gold chain necklace and a watch – but the back of his head features a sinister tattoo of a moth and skull (fitting for a villain literally named Killer Moth). The look is quite the departure from the usual comic book style of Killer Moth, which sees the villain wearing a fully fledged suit complete with wings. Killer Moth doesn't have any superpowers of his own and instead uses technology, much like Batgirl and Batman.

It's unclear what role Moth would've played in Batgirl, but the character does feature prominently in the comic book tale Batgirl Year One, which is an origin story for the hero that sees Moth and Firefly team-up.

"The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max," Warner Bros. said of the film's cancelation in a statement. "Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future."

Next up on the DC release slate is Black Adam, which hits theaters this October 21. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming superhero movies headed our way through 2022 and beyond.