Barry season 3 is finally filming after a year and a half production pause

Barry season 3 is officially filming, Henry Winkler has confirmed.

Production on the third season shut down before cameras could roll in March 2020 due to the pandemic, which means a break of a year and four months. It's been over two years since season 2 finished – and left us on a massive cliffhanger.

Winkler announced filming with a snap from the set, which he captioned: "First day back on the BARRY set .. Season 3". The picture shows a poster for The Elephant Man, which Winkler's character Gene Cousineau is starring in, producing, and directing – described as a holiday classic, weirdly enough.

Barry follows Bill Hader's titular character Barry Berkman, a hitman attempting to start a new life as an actor. Stephen Root co-stars as his mentor Fuches, though season 2 left the relationship between them strained, to say the least. The rest of the cast includes Sarah Goldberg, who plays Sally Reed, Barry's fellow acting student and girlfriend, while Anthony Carrigan plays gangster NoHo Hank.

The black comedy series was co-created by Hader and Alec Berg, and Hader has taken home two Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on the show, while Winkler has scored one Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Barry has racked up 30 Emmy nominations (and six wins) across its two season run so far.

Hader has already revealed to Seth Meyers that season 4 is written, and though HBO hasn't officially given the greenlight for a fourth installment just yet, HBO and HBO Max's Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys told Deadline of Barry: "Typically, we don't pick up things until they air but if I was betting on whether we would do more, I think that is a very safe bet." That means whatever happens in season 3, we know the story most likely isn't finished just yet, which is very welcome news.

