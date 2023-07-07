There's one last artist to be revealed on the Barbie soundtrack, and producer Mark Ronson promises that it's going to be epic.

"One of the artists is obviously one of the f-cking greatest living artists around but also had a very personal, idiosyncratic tie to Barbie as well," Ronson told TIME. It's not Billie Eilish, although the singer did confirm that she does have a song on the soundtrack.

If we're going to speculate, our first thought is Britney Spears – who had several Barbie dolls made in her likeness and even played a Barbie in an early 2000s SNL sketch. Our second thought was Lady Gaga, namely because of her signature blonde hair and the fact that she's worked closely with Mark Ronson before.

Barbie: The Album also features Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, HAIM, Kali, Karol G, Khalid, Lizzo, PinkPantheress, Tame Impala, The Kid Laroi, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and Ryan Gosling – the latter of which is singing an '80s-style power ballad about being 'just Ken.'

"I went into the studio one day, and I got the idea for the line, 'I’m just Ken, anywhere else I’d be a 10,' and I thought: 'That’s his whole life,'" Ronson said of Gosling's power ballad. "I hadn’t also figured that, of course, he would sell this song better than anyone because he is Ken."

Barbie is out in theaters on July 21, 2023. The soundtrack drops the same day.