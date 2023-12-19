Merry Kenmas! A new version of Barbie’s best song is coming this Christmas

Ken is coming back

You can’t get Kenough Barbie, right? Well, at least that’s what Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson are hoping as a new version of 'I’m Just Ken' is landing this Christmas season.

The mega-hit from Greta Gerwig’s film featured pretty heavily on a lot of people’s Spotify Wrapped playlists, and now they’ll be hoping it might secure a festive number one. Sharing a behind-the-scenes look on Instagram, the official Barbie page shared a snippet from the new song, which you can watch below.

Merry Kristmas Barbie 🎄 Wednesday, Dec. 20.

♬ I’m Just Ken - Ryan Gosling

Called 'I’m Just Ken: Merry Kristmas Barbie', the single arrives on December 20, and it seems like it will be a Christmas-themed version of the hit. We don’t hear much in the clip, but it’ll be intriguing to hear how the lyrics are twisted to mark Kenmas.

The surprise news has got a lot of Barbie fans excited. One commented on the post, "I don’t even know what this is but I am so ready for it." "Sublime," wrote a second simply, while another added their excitement for the "Mojo Dojo Kristmas Karol Album."

Barbie ranked pretty highly in Total Film’s list of the 25 best movies of 2023, coming in at number six. The Margot Robbie-led movie landed the highest box office of the year so far too, and has proved endlessly popular with viewers.

At the moment, it seems like it will be a standalone film, but Gerwig hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a Ken spin-off. For more, here are all of the Barbie Easter eggs in the hit film.

